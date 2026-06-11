Nicolo Bulega insists unbeaten WorldSBK season “impossible” to complete

Nicolo Bulega has downplayed his chances of completing an unbeaten season in WorldSBK, describing such a feat as “impossible”.

WorldSBK enters its seventh round of 13 this weekend (12–14 June) at Misano and Bulega is yet to be beaten in 2026, winning all 18 races so far. His win streak extends back to Race 2 at Estoril last year, meaning in total he’s won 22 races in succession.

But the Italian is sure it will not be possible to continue that winning run until the end of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. © Gold and Goose

“I think results are always very important, but we did already some good results so I think if we can continue to win it will be fantastic, but for sure one time I have to arrive also second because it’s impossible to win every race,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Misano round.

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Even still, Bulega is hoping to continue winning at the Emilia-Romagna Round, a home race for him and Ducati.

“It will be very nice to win here because the last two years I always did second,” he said.

“So, for me, and for my team also, for Ducati, everybody, it will be fantastic to win here in Misano.”

Lecuona’s performance “good for World Superbike”

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Bulega’s team-mate, Iker Lecuona, rode at the MotoGP race in Hungary last week, finishing seventh in the grand prix. It was a better result than what Bulega managed when he raced in MotoGP at the end of last season, but the Italian feels that Lecuona’s performance at Balaton was good for himself and for the whole of WorldSBK.

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“I think Iker did a fantastic job and it’s good for World Superbike, for every rider here it’s good to see that a good rider in Superbike is also a good rider in MotoGP,” Bulega said.

“So, it’s good to see his weekend. Congratulations to him and it means also that I’m not riding alone, but I have a strong opponent.”

Bulega himself is currently the focus of speculation over a potential MotoGP move for next season, although things remain undecided at the moment.

“We have some news, but like every time [I’m asked] I cannot tell you,” Bulega laughed.