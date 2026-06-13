2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, FP3: Sam Lowes takes top spot ahead of Superpole

Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Sam Lowes, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from FP3 at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Sam Lowes was fastest in FP3 at Misano as he, Yari Montella, and Nicolo Bulega all lapped in the 1m31s.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in fourth ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Iker Lecuona, who was one of few riders to not improve on his FP2 time this morning.

Axel Bassani was seventh despite a technical issue late on in the session.

There was a crash in the opening minutes between Tarran Mackenzie and Ryan Vickers at turn two. the red flags were brought out as a result and Vickers was taken to the medical centre, and was declared fit with a left hand contusion.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.929
2Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.975
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.986
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.262
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.408
6Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.482
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.572
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.648
9Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.003
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:33.020
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.041
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.054
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.213
14Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.270
15Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.337
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:33.383
17Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.630
18Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.838
19Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.308
20Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.405
21Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.745
22Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set

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2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, FP3: Sam Lowes takes top spot ahead of Superpole
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.