2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, FP3: Sam Lowes takes top spot ahead of Superpole

Results from FP3 at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Sam Lowes was fastest in FP3 at Misano as he, Yari Montella, and Nicolo Bulega all lapped in the 1m31s.

Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in fourth ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Iker Lecuona, who was one of few riders to not improve on his FP2 time this morning.

Axel Bassani was seventh despite a technical issue late on in the session.

There was a crash in the opening minutes between Tarran Mackenzie and Ryan Vickers at turn two. the red flags were brought out as a result and Vickers was taken to the medical centre, and was declared fit with a left hand contusion.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | FP3 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.929 2 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.975 3 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.986 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:32.262 5 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.408 6 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.482 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:32.572 8 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.648 9 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.003 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:33.020 11 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:33.041 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.054 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.213 14 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.270 15 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.337 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.383 17 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.630 18 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:33.838 19 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.308 20 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:34.405 21 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.745 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R No Time Set