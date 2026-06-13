2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, FP3: Sam Lowes takes top spot ahead of Superpole
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Results from FP3 at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Sam Lowes was fastest in FP3 at Misano as he, Yari Montella, and Nicolo Bulega all lapped in the 1m31s.
Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in fourth ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Iker Lecuona, who was one of few riders to not improve on his FP2 time this morning.
Axel Bassani was seventh despite a technical issue late on in the session.
There was a crash in the opening minutes between Tarran Mackenzie and Ryan Vickers at turn two. the red flags were brought out as a result and Vickers was taken to the medical centre, and was declared fit with a left hand contusion.
Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Misano are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.929
|2
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.975
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.986
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.262
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.408
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.482
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.572
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.648
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.003
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:33.020
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.041
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.054
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.213
|14
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.270
|15
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.337
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.383
|17
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.630
|18
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.838
|19
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.308
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.405
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.745
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set