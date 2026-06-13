2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Bulega pole as Lowes takes front row
Full results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Nicolo Bulega took pole in Misano by over 0.2 seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona in what looked as though it was going to be yet another Ducati front row lockout. However, Alex Lowes denied Ducati their seventh from seven rounds, putting his Bimota third-fastest in Superpole.
For Lowes it was a first front row of the year, of course, while Bulega took his eighth pole in succession, matching Jonathan Rea's record. Rea took the opening eight poles of the 2021 season, while Bulega's run spans 2025 and 2026, but the Italian can now match Rea's consecutive poles record for a single season at Donington.
While it was not a Ducati front row lockout, it was a second row lockout for the independent Ducati riders, with Yari Montella ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Alberto Surra.
Axel Bassani was seventh ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Tommy Bridewell, the British rider taking ninth despite a crash at turn two.
Sam Lowes had been fastest in FP3, but cost himself a shot at a good qualifying by crashing at turn 13 on his second timed lap. Miguel Oliveira and Tarran Mackenzie will join Lowes on the fourth row.
Garrett Gerloff also cost himself the chance of a good qualifying by crashing on his first flying lap at turn 14. He'll start last, as he did when he crashed in qualifying at Magny-Cours last year.
Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Misano are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.343
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.570
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.000
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.053
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.218
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.305
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:32.409
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.579
|9
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.584
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.627
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.637
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.682
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.790
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.799
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:32.803
|16
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.823
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.120
|18
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.387
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.403
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.464
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.094
|22
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set