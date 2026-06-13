2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Bulega pole as Lowes takes front row

Full results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega took pole in Misano by over 0.2 seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona in what looked as though it was going to be yet another Ducati front row lockout. However, Alex Lowes denied Ducati their seventh from seven rounds, putting his Bimota third-fastest in Superpole.

For Lowes it was a first front row of the year, of course, while Bulega took his eighth pole in succession, matching Jonathan Rea's record. Rea took the opening eight poles of the 2021 season, while Bulega's run spans 2025 and 2026, but the Italian can now match Rea's consecutive poles record for a single season at Donington.

While it was not a Ducati front row lockout, it was a second row lockout for the independent Ducati riders, with Yari Montella ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Alberto Surra.

Axel Bassani was seventh ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Tommy Bridewell, the British rider taking ninth despite a crash at turn two.

Sam Lowes had been fastest in FP3, but cost himself a shot at a good qualifying by crashing at turn 13 on his second timed lap. Miguel Oliveira and Tarran Mackenzie will join Lowes on the fourth row.

Garrett Gerloff also cost himself the chance of a good qualifying by crashing on his first flying lap at turn 14. He'll start last, as he did when he crashed in qualifying at Magny-Cours last year.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.343
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.570
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.000
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.053
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.218
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.305
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:32.409
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.579
9Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.584
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.627
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.637
12Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.682
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.790
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:32.799
15Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:32.803
16Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.823
17Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.120
18Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:33.387
19Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.403
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:33.464
21Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.094
22Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set

 

In this article

2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Bulega pole as Lowes takes front row
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.