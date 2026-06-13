2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Bulega pole as Lowes takes front row

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega took pole in Misano by over 0.2 seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona in what looked as though it was going to be yet another Ducati front row lockout. However, Alex Lowes denied Ducati their seventh from seven rounds, putting his Bimota third-fastest in Superpole.

For Lowes it was a first front row of the year, of course, while Bulega took his eighth pole in succession, matching Jonathan Rea's record. Rea took the opening eight poles of the 2021 season, while Bulega's run spans 2025 and 2026, but the Italian can now match Rea's consecutive poles record for a single season at Donington.

While it was not a Ducati front row lockout, it was a second row lockout for the independent Ducati riders, with Yari Montella ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Alberto Surra.

Axel Bassani was seventh ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Tommy Bridewell, the British rider taking ninth despite a crash at turn two.

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Sam Lowes had been fastest in FP3, but cost himself a shot at a good qualifying by crashing at turn 13 on his second timed lap. Miguel Oliveira and Tarran Mackenzie will join Lowes on the fourth row.

Garrett Gerloff also cost himself the chance of a good qualifying by crashing on his first flying lap at turn 14. He'll start last, as he did when he crashed in qualifying at Magny-Cours last year.

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Full WorldSBK results from Superpole at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Superpole | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.343 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.570 3 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:32.000 4 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.053 5 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.218 6 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.305 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:32.409 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.579 9 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.584 10 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.627 11 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:32.637 12 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.682 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.790 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.799 15 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:32.803 16 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:32.823 17 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.120 18 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.387 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.403 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.464 21 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.094 22 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR No Time Set

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