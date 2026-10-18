2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega doubles up in Jerez

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the final round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Spansih WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega won the Superpole Race at Jerez, another lights-to-flag victory for the Italian who is now only one win away from a 10th treble this season.

Iker Lecuona was much better than in Race 1, finishing second, four seconds ahead of Sam Lowes, who completed the podium, and less than a second behind Bulega, athough he was never able to seriously challenge his team-mate.

Yari Montella took fourth ahead of Alex Lowes, the top non-Ducati rider. The top-six was rounded out by Alvaro Bautista, who was ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alberto Surra, and Xavi Vierge who took the final point in ninth.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Jerez are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.797
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R4.740
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R8.350
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9989.292
6Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R10.038
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R10.738
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R15.039
9Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R115.295
10Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R15.448
11Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR15.714
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.249
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR17.521
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R120.937
15Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R21.158
16Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R21.455
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R121.797
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R22.387
19Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23.890
20Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R127.651
21Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R127.976
DNFMattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

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2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega doubles up in Jerez
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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