2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega doubles up in Jerez
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Jerez WorldSBK, the final round of the 2026 season.
Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Spansih WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.
Nicolo Bulega won the Superpole Race at Jerez, another lights-to-flag victory for the Italian who is now only one win away from a 10th treble this season.
Iker Lecuona was much better than in Race 1, finishing second, four seconds ahead of Sam Lowes, who completed the podium, and less than a second behind Bulega, athough he was never able to seriously challenge his team-mate.
Yari Montella took fourth ahead of Alex Lowes, the top non-Ducati rider. The top-six was rounded out by Alvaro Bautista, who was ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alberto Surra, and Xavi Vierge who took the final point in ninth.
Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Jerez are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.797
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.740
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.350
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|9.292
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.038
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.738
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.039
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15.295
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.448
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|15.714
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|17.249
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|17.521
|14
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.937
|15
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21.158
|16
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|21.455
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|21.797
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22.387
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23.890
|20
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.651
|21
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.976
|DNF
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF