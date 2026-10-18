2026 Jerez WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega doubles up in Jerez

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Spansih WorldSBK at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

Nicolo Bulega won the Superpole Race at Jerez, another lights-to-flag victory for the Italian who is now only one win away from a 10th treble this season.

Iker Lecuona was much better than in Race 1, finishing second, four seconds ahead of Sam Lowes, who completed the podium, and less than a second behind Bulega, athough he was never able to seriously challenge his team-mate.

Yari Montella took fourth ahead of Alex Lowes, the top non-Ducati rider. The top-six was rounded out by Alvaro Bautista, who was ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alberto Surra, and Xavi Vierge who took the final point in ninth.

Read Also

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Jerez are below.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT