Moto3 champion gets Ducati WorldSBK seat Alex Rins was linked to

Reigning Supersport world champion Albert Arenas has announced he will step up to World Superbikes in 2027 with the GoEleven Ducati squad.

Former grand prix rider Arenas has found great success in the World Superbike paddock, having won the World Supersport upon his switch in 2025.

Securing the 2026 crown with Yamaha, it was confirmed last weekend that he would be parting ways with the Japanese manufacturer.

On Monday, Arenas has announced he will be making his WorldSBK debut in 2027 with GoEleven Ducati.

Albert Arenas, Aspar Team, 2020 Moto3 season © Gold and Goose

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Arenas gets seat originally set to go to Rins

On his new deal, Arenas said: “I am absolutely thrilled about this new challenge; I’m excited!

“My main goal when I first came in the Supersport class was to win the world championship and move up to Superbike.

“This step up comes at a perfect moment in my career; this year, I’ve had the chance to get comfortable in the World Superbike paddock, experience racing twice in a single weekend, and familiarise myself with all the circuits.

“As a rookie, I’ll have a lot to learn about the bike.

Alex Rins, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“I can’t wait to test the Ducati—we know it’s a competitive bike —but I want to see where my own level stands and what kind of results I can achieve.

“I’d like to express a huge thank you to Team Pata GoEleven for their commitment to fielding a second bike.”

Arenas won the Moto3 world championship in 2020 with Aspar on a KTM, before stepping up to Moto2 in 2021.

The Spaniard struggled to replicate his Moto3 success in the intermediate category, and announced his retirement from grand prix racing in 2025.

He will join Lorenzo Baldassarri at GoEleven next season, as it expands to a two-rider outfit.

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Yamaha MotoGP rider Alex Rins was heavily linked to a GoEleven Ducati move for 2027, before ultimately electing to retire from motorcycle racing.

The Spaniard is yet to reveal what his 2027 racing plans will be, but has suggested it will be on four wheels.