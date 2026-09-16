The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far

Tommy Bridewell becomes the latest rider confirmed on the 2027 World Superbike grid.

Latest rider line-up for WorldSBK 2027.
Latest rider line-up for WorldSBK 2027.
© Gold & Goose

These are riders with officially confirmed places on the 2027 World Superbike grid, for the first year of the Michelin tyre era.

While champion-elect Nicolo Bulega is leaving for MotoGP, three premier-class race winners - Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder - will be moving in the opposite direction and joining WorldSBK.

Alex Rins has already ruled out joining them, despite being linked with Goeleven Ducati, but Maverick Vinales is yet to announce his future after also being left off the MotoGP grid.

Former WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista is among those yet to announce his future. Xavi Verge, displayed by Miller at Yamaha, is linked to the ride.

So far, only BMW, Bimota, Pata and GRT Yamaha have confirmed full two-rider WorldSBK line-ups…

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha.
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha.
© Gold and Goose

2027 WorldSBK rider line-up:

RiderNat.Team
Iker LecuonaSPAAruba.it Ducati
Franco Morbidelli (TBC)ITAAruba.it Ducati
Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW
Brad BinderRSAROKiT BMW
Jack MillerAUSPata Maxus Yamaha
Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha
Yari MontellaITABarni Ducati
TBC Barni Ducati
Alex LowesGBRbimota
Axel BassaniITAbimota
TBC Honda HRC
TBC Honda HRC
Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha
Stefani ManziITAGYTR GRT Yamaha
Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki
TBC Kawasaki
Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Ducati
Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates Ducati
TBC MGM Ducati
TBC Motoxracing Yamaha
TBC Motoxracing Yamaha
TBC Motocorsa Ducati
TBC Goeleven Ducati

Tags:

Iker Lecuona
Jack Miller
Brad Binder
Miguel Oliveira
Alex Rins
Franco Morbidelli
Alex Lowes
Sam Lowes
Jake Dixon
Tommy Bridewell
2027
World Superbikes
MotoGP
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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