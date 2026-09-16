The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far

These are riders with officially confirmed places on the 2027 World Superbike grid, for the first year of the Michelin tyre era.

While champion-elect Nicolo Bulega is leaving for MotoGP, three premier-class race winners - Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Brad Binder - will be moving in the opposite direction and joining WorldSBK.

Alex Rins has already ruled out joining them, despite being linked with Goeleven Ducati, but Maverick Vinales is yet to announce his future after also being left off the MotoGP grid.

Former WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista is among those yet to announce his future. Xavi Verge, displayed by Miller at Yamaha, is linked to the ride.

So far, only BMW, Bimota, Pata and GRT Yamaha have confirmed full two-rider WorldSBK line-ups…

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Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha. © Gold and Goose