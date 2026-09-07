“Annoying” mistake costs Jake Dixon breakthrough WorldSBK result

Jake Dixon thinks he could’ve been in the top-10 at the French WorldSBK without an “annoying” Superpole Race mistake.

Jake Dixon walks out of the pit box at the French WorldSBK.
Jake Dixon walks out of the pit box at the French WorldSBK.
© Gold & Goose

Jake Dixon says he was cost potentially two top-10s at the French WorldSBK because of an “annoying” mistake in the Superpole Race.

Right from the start of the weekend Dixon had showed improved speed compared to before the summer break. Since then, he’d had two months to further recover from the wrist injury he sustained at the Phillip Island test in February, and had several tests – including one at Magny-Cours – with Honda.

Come the races and Dixon found himself starting from the fourth row on Sunday, and in the battle for the top-10.

But a mistake at turn 15 sent him backwards towards the end of the Superpole Race, and he crashed out of Race 2 in the afternoon at turn 13.

Jake Dixon, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jake Dixon, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“This weekend has definitely seen us make a step,” said Jake Dixon after Race 2 in France.

“Of course, it’s unfortunate to make two mistakes today, and I apologise to the team for that.

“The Superpole Race was really annoying because seventh position was on the cards, and probably the same again in Race 2. 

“I was biding my time. I got put out wide when Bautista passed me, so I lost a few positions, but I regrouped, gained back some positions and had just caught back onto the group.

“Unfortunately, going into turn 13, I slid a bit too much and, as it gripped, it pushed back onto the front and I had no chance to save it. It’s one of those things, but my mentality is that I will always push to the limit while we try to make the next step. 

Jake Dixon leads Axel Bassani, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jake Dixon leads Axel Bassani, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I think our positioning this weekend has been between seventh and 10th. We came 11th in Race 1 and 14th in the Superpole Race, but that result wasn’t a true reflection of where we are. 

“We’ve definitely been in the top-10 all weekend. 

“Step-by-step we’re making good progress. We need to make a lot more progress, but we’re getting closer, so let’s see what we can do next time.” 

Chantra’s lack of comfort

Somkiat Chantra also took part in the Magny-Cours test during the WorldSBK summer break, but found himself with a lack of comfort on the front end of his CBR1000RR-R on Sunday.

Somkiat Chantra, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Somkiat Chantra, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“We had the Superpole Race [...] and I didn’t feel completely comfortable with the bike,” he said.

“Before Race 2 in the afternoon, we worked to improve the feeling and things got better, although I was still not completely comfortable with the front. 

“I tried to adapt to that and change my riding style, but I couldn’t do that much.

“This weekend we also missed out on the chance to try some things in Race 1 [Chantra retired after the first lap], because if we had been able to race maybe we could have found a better setting. 

“Anyway, today I scored some points, and we will keep working.”

Tags:

Jake Dixon
Somkiat Chantra
Honda HRC
“Annoying” mistake costs Jake Dixon breakthrough WorldSBK result
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
“Busy” WorldSBK test at “difficult to learn” Magny-Cours for Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon, August 2026 Magny-Cours HRC WorldSBK Test. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.
World Superbikes News
Bulega-Ducati dominance leaves WorldSBK with “no excitement” says Jonathan Rea
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
World Superbikes News
“His potential is higher”: Jonathan Rea on Alvaro Bautista’s 2026 WorldSBK struggles
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
World Superbikes News
British riders offer different takes on how WorldSBK calendar needs to change
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
World Superbikes News
‘Certain things have changed’: Jake Dixon on 2026 Honda WorldSBK regression
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
World Superbikes News
Jake Dixon encounters fresh physical concern at UK WorldSBK
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Latest News

WSBK News
“Annoying” mistake costs Jake Dixon breakthrough WorldSBK result
2h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
WorldSBK rider praises non-Ducati rival: “It’s super impressive what he’s doing”
3h ago
Garrett Gerloff, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
How one Ducati rider suffered “big hole in my fairing” at French WorldSBK
5h ago
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
"Important for us" - Why WorldSBK's fight for third shouldn't be ignored
6h ago
Yari Montella, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
French WorldSBK Sunday “took everything” from Tommy Bridewell after Race 1 crash
23h ago
Tommy Bridewell, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista still “struggling with the bike” despite French WorldSBK top six
06/09/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona drops “conservative” WorldSBK setup approach in bid to close Bulega gap
06/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega puts “more on the table” to respond to Iker Lecuona WorldSBK challenge
06/09/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Not my intention”: Iker Lecuona reacts to Nicolo Bulega French WorldSBK near miss
06/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Third-fastest” Sam Lowes “missing a bit” to chase French WorldSBK wins
06/09/26
Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.