“Annoying” mistake costs Jake Dixon breakthrough WorldSBK result

Jake Dixon says he was cost potentially two top-10s at the French WorldSBK because of an “annoying” mistake in the Superpole Race.

Right from the start of the weekend Dixon had showed improved speed compared to before the summer break. Since then, he’d had two months to further recover from the wrist injury he sustained at the Phillip Island test in February, and had several tests – including one at Magny-Cours – with Honda.

Come the races and Dixon found himself starting from the fourth row on Sunday, and in the battle for the top-10.

But a mistake at turn 15 sent him backwards towards the end of the Superpole Race, and he crashed out of Race 2 in the afternoon at turn 13.

Jake Dixon, 2026 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“This weekend has definitely seen us make a step,” said Jake Dixon after Race 2 in France.

“Of course, it’s unfortunate to make two mistakes today, and I apologise to the team for that.

“The Superpole Race was really annoying because seventh position was on the cards, and probably the same again in Race 2.

“I was biding my time. I got put out wide when Bautista passed me, so I lost a few positions, but I regrouped, gained back some positions and had just caught back onto the group.

“Unfortunately, going into turn 13, I slid a bit too much and, as it gripped, it pushed back onto the front and I had no chance to save it. It’s one of those things, but my mentality is that I will always push to the limit while we try to make the next step.

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Jake Dixon leads Axel Bassani, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I think our positioning this weekend has been between seventh and 10th. We came 11th in Race 1 and 14th in the Superpole Race, but that result wasn’t a true reflection of where we are.

“We’ve definitely been in the top-10 all weekend.

“Step-by-step we’re making good progress. We need to make a lot more progress, but we’re getting closer, so let’s see what we can do next time.”

Chantra’s lack of comfort

Somkiat Chantra also took part in the Magny-Cours test during the WorldSBK summer break, but found himself with a lack of comfort on the front end of his CBR1000RR-R on Sunday.

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Somkiat Chantra, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“We had the Superpole Race [...] and I didn’t feel completely comfortable with the bike,” he said.

“Before Race 2 in the afternoon, we worked to improve the feeling and things got better, although I was still not completely comfortable with the front.

“I tried to adapt to that and change my riding style, but I couldn’t do that much.

“This weekend we also missed out on the chance to try some things in Race 1 [Chantra retired after the first lap], because if we had been able to race maybe we could have found a better setting.

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“Anyway, today I scored some points, and we will keep working.”