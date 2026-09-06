“Not my intention”: Iker Lecuona reacts to Nicolo Bulega French WorldSBK near miss

Iker Lecuona explains he was trying to avoid Nicolo Bulega when he the two nearly collided in the French WorldSBK Superpole Race.

Iker Lecuona at the 2026 French WorldSBK, where he had a near miss in the Superpole Race with Nicolo Bulega.
Iker Lecuona at the 2026 French WorldSBK, where he had a near miss in the Superpole Race with…
© Gold & Goose

A near miss between Iker Lecuona and Nicolo Bulega in the French WorldSBK Superpole Race was not an intentional overtaking attempt by the Spaniard, he says.

Bulega made the holeshot in the Superpole Race, but Lecuona took the lead at turn five on the first lap. 

Two laps later, Bulega reclaimed it at the same turn, but could not shake his team-mate, who was not close enough to pass at turn five, but got in too deep on the brakes to the tight, first-gear hairpin and was faced with a choice, he explained afterwards.

“Honestly, when I overtook the last time to Nicolo [Bulega] it was not my intention, but with the slipstream I braked a bit more deep and I cannot stop the bike,” Iker Lecuona said in his post-race interview with the WorldSBK world feed broadcast.

Nicolo Bulega, Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“If I go for the left side I would hit him, so I decided to remove a little bit the brake and go fully closed just to escape and to not hit him, honestly.”

The battle continued to turn six, where Bulega commanded the inside line and squeezed Lecuona out, the Spaniard cutting turn seven as a result and dropping behind Sam Lowes briefly.

“When we fight, I go wide in turn six because I don’t have the space and I didn’t want to have the penalty [after cutting turn seven], so I needed to roll off until Sam overtook me, and then straight away I overtook him,” he said.

“I know in the sprint it was so hard, very hard to beat Nicolo – he did a really good job. In any case, I’m happy, my pace, my riding was good, I’m improving a lot. I’m still trying.”

For Nicolo Bulega, the turn five close call was simply the end of another enjoyable battle with his team-mate before taking his 25th win of the season.

Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“It was another good first laps with Iker [Lecuona], like yesterday,” Bulega said in parc ferme after the race.

“He was very strong at the beginning, but then I understood that I can be a bit faster, so I decided to overtake him and then try to make my pace – a good pace, so I’m happy. Thanks to my team for the great work.”

Tags:

Nicolo Bulega
Iker Lecuona
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
“Not my intention”: Iker Lecuona reacts to Nicolo Bulega French WorldSBK near miss
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Iker Lecuona “cannot be happy” as Nicolo Bulega cruises to French WorldSBK pole
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega bemoans “not the best” feeling despite topping French WorldSBK practice
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
“Quite different”: Iker Lecuona brings MotoGP setup back to WorldSBK
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
“I decided”: WorldSBK leader Nicolo Bulega promises 2027 announcement “very soon”
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
How Nicolo Bulega can become WorldSBK champion at Magny-Cours
Nicolo Bulega riding to parc ferme, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Ducati rider questions WorldSBK weight rule effect on Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK, exiting pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
“Not my intention”: Iker Lecuona reacts to Nicolo Bulega French WorldSBK near miss
43m ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Third-fastest” Sam Lowes “missing a bit” to chase French WorldSBK wins
3h ago
Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Not easy to race with our bike”: Alex Lowes ‘frustrated’ in WorldSBK Ducati battle
16h ago
Alex Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona bemoans “bad luck” after another Nicolo Bulega defeat at French WorldSBK
17h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega dominant at “90 per cent” in French WorldSBK
18h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Past WorldSBK venue reportedly set to return in 2027
19h ago
Noriyuki Haga, 2010 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona “cannot be happy” as Nicolo Bulega cruises to French WorldSBK pole
05/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega bemoans “not the best” feeling despite topping French WorldSBK practice
04/09/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Quite different”: Iker Lecuona brings MotoGP setup back to WorldSBK
04/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jake Dixon “a step better” at French WorldSBK but “a lot of work to do”
04/09/26
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.