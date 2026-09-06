“Third-fastest” Sam Lowes “missing a bit” to chase French WorldSBK wins

Sam Lowes says he is “missing a bit” to chase French WorldSBK wins against the factory Ducati riders.

Sam Lowes in parc ferme after finishing third in French WorldSBK Race 1.
Sam Lowes in parc ferme after finishing third in French WorldSBK Race 1.
© Gold & Goose

Sam Lowes’ third place in Race 1 at the French WorldSBK was his second podium in three races, but saw him again a way behind the front two.

Nicolo Bulega once again dominated in Race 1 and Iker Lecuona was as far ahead of Lowes as he was behind his team-mate.

Marc VDS’s Lowes was able to be pleased with his performance to qualify second finish third, beating Yari Montella for the first time (in a race they both finished) since the Superpole Race at Aragon, but the factory Ducatis continue to show more performance than the satellite riders in WorldSBK.

“Really happy with the performance today,” said Sam Lowes, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in France.

Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Really happy with the lap in qualifying; I did make a small mistake, but I guess everyone, when they were pushing for that lap, didn’t do a ‘perfect’ lap. So, 1m34.4s, I was more than happy with the lap time, happy to start second – it’s also important for [the] Superpole Race.

“In the [Race 1], it went pretty much as I expected – the top-two a little bit faster than me and I felt like I’m the third-fastest at the minute. 

“I felt quite comfortable, but I’m just missing a bit to go with the top-two, so we just need to keep working, keep improving a couple of areas. I’m fast in every sector, but maybe missing a little bit of the consistency. 

“I feel like in the Superpole Race I can get a bit closer, and then we’ll see.”

Lowes added that the area for him to improve is the consistency of the front feeling from the beginning to the end of the race.

Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“A little bit the balance of the bike, a little bit with the full tank of fuel I’m on the front, but then towards the end I feel a little bit high in the front and on gas I’m struggling a tiny bit,” he said.

“I learnt a lot today, I think we can improve the balance for [Sunday]; I need to improve the engine brake in a couple of corners – I’m asking a lot from the bike, that maybe the bike can help me. So, just polishing a few bits.”

Tags:

Sam Lowes
ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
“Third-fastest” Sam Lowes “missing a bit” to chase French WorldSBK wins
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Sam Lowes confident ahead of Misano WorldSBK despite “a couple of bad rounds”
Sam Lowes, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes Results
Misano WorldSBK Test Results - Wednesday (FINAL)
Nicolo Bulega, Iker Lecuona, Aruba.it Ducati.
World Superbikes News
DNF for Sam Lowes after “desperate” move in Czech WorldSBK Race 1
Alberto Surra leads Sam Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Kawasaki star emerges as major podium threat at Czech WorldSBK
Garrett Gerloff, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
World Superbikes News
Sam Lowes “missing a bit” to factory Ducatis at Czech WorldSBK
Sam Lowes, Czech WorldSBK 2026. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Nicolo Bulega “did a lot of damage” with crash in Czech WorldSBK FP2
Nicolo Bulega, Czech WorldSBK 2026. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
“Not my intention”: Iker Lecuona reacts to Nicolo Bulega French WorldSBK near miss
6m ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Third-fastest” Sam Lowes “missing a bit” to chase French WorldSBK wins
2h ago
Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Not easy to race with our bike”: Alex Lowes ‘frustrated’ in WorldSBK Ducati battle
15h ago
Alex Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona bemoans “bad luck” after another Nicolo Bulega defeat at French WorldSBK
16h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega dominant at “90 per cent” in French WorldSBK
17h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
Past WorldSBK venue reportedly set to return in 2027
19h ago
Noriyuki Haga, 2010 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona “cannot be happy” as Nicolo Bulega cruises to French WorldSBK pole
05/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega bemoans “not the best” feeling despite topping French WorldSBK practice
04/09/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Quite different”: Iker Lecuona brings MotoGP setup back to WorldSBK
04/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jake Dixon “a step better” at French WorldSBK but “a lot of work to do”
04/09/26
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.