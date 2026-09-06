“Third-fastest” Sam Lowes “missing a bit” to chase French WorldSBK wins

Sam Lowes’ third place in Race 1 at the French WorldSBK was his second podium in three races, but saw him again a way behind the front two.

Nicolo Bulega once again dominated in Race 1 and Iker Lecuona was as far ahead of Lowes as he was behind his team-mate.

Marc VDS’s Lowes was able to be pleased with his performance to qualify second finish third, beating Yari Montella for the first time (in a race they both finished) since the Superpole Race at Aragon, but the factory Ducatis continue to show more performance than the satellite riders in WorldSBK.

“Really happy with the performance today,” said Sam Lowes, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in France.

Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Really happy with the lap in qualifying; I did make a small mistake, but I guess everyone, when they were pushing for that lap, didn’t do a ‘perfect’ lap. So, 1m34.4s, I was more than happy with the lap time, happy to start second – it’s also important for [the] Superpole Race.

“In the [Race 1], it went pretty much as I expected – the top-two a little bit faster than me and I felt like I’m the third-fastest at the minute.

“I felt quite comfortable, but I’m just missing a bit to go with the top-two, so we just need to keep working, keep improving a couple of areas. I’m fast in every sector, but maybe missing a little bit of the consistency.

“I feel like in the Superpole Race I can get a bit closer, and then we’ll see.”

Lowes added that the area for him to improve is the consistency of the front feeling from the beginning to the end of the race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Lowes, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“A little bit the balance of the bike, a little bit with the full tank of fuel I’m on the front, but then towards the end I feel a little bit high in the front and on gas I’m struggling a tiny bit,” he said.

“I learnt a lot today, I think we can improve the balance for [Sunday]; I need to improve the engine brake in a couple of corners – I’m asking a lot from the bike, that maybe the bike can help me. So, just polishing a few bits.”