Why scorching Magny-Cours WorldSBK test weather was an opportunity for Sam Lowes

Scorching conditions at Magny-Cours for a recent WorldSBK test at the French track made for difficult but important work for Sam Lowes.

The British rider, now in his third season of WorldSBK with the Marc VDS team, was at Magny-Cours for the WorldSBK test there organised by Honda, and also attended by the factory BMW team.

Temperatures reached up into the high-30C bracket at times, with track temperatures exceeding 60C.

Sam Lowes, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

While this made working difficult, and Lowes did not do a full race run, the temperatures offered Lowes a chance to work in conditions which he openly admits he finds difficult.

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“It was a really good test,” said Sam Lowes as reported by WorldSBK.com.

“It was nice to be back on the bike after a few weeks.

“It didn’t feel like Magny-Cours, it was properly hot! It was high 30s [Celsius], I think it even hit 40 degrees one day, with mid-60s track temperatures.

“It was really good for us because we know those are conditions that I struggle in a little bit.

Sam Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

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“It was a real positive test, nice to be back with the guys, be back on the bike. We tried many things, tried the race tyre, tried the SCQ tyre on the second day in the morning and did some good lap times.

“I feel like it was a productive test and hopefully we can use that to our advantage in a few weeks’ time.

“Everyone’s enjoying the break, so it was nice to get it all in and work on some things.

“We tried a few components on the forks which were positive.

“Everyone thought it was a good test. It was very hot, I didn’t do any race runs but a few longer runs on the second day and it was all good.”

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WorldSBK will return to Magny-Cours for the French Round on 7–9 September.