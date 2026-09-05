Nicolo Bulega dominant at “90 per cent” in French WorldSBK

Nicolo Bulega dominated WorldSBK Race 1 at Magny-Cours, but the Italian feels there is still margin to improve on Sunday.

Bulega was three seconds clear of his team-mate Iker Lecuona at the end of a 12-lap Race 1, shortened after a red flag for Tommy Bridewell whose bike hit the wall at turn 15 when he lost the front a corner earlier, as Toprak Razgatlioglu had done in practice two years ago; a crash which prompted the installation of air fences on that barrier, air fences which needed the stoppage of 2026’s Race 1 to be repaired after Bridewell’s crash.

The victory was a satisfying one for Bulega, who picked up right where he left off at the end of the first part of the season before the WorldSBK summer break.

“It’s very nice to win after the long summer break,” said Nicolo Bulega after Race 1 in France, speaking to WorldSBK.com.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I was missing this feeling during the summer break, so it’s fantastic.

“After the red flag, it was difficult because we have to make another start and I know that Iker was strong, so I said to myself ‘Now is the time to put something more on the table and win this race’.”

Bulega added: “It was difficult because when you have to make another start you have to stay very focused because another start, first laps; this track is not easy in the first lap because there are some braking and [switchbacks], so it’s a bit difficult – you have to pay attention. Well, at the end, it was good anyway.”

The Italian had complained of an imperfect feeling on the bike on Friday, and still feels there is room for improvement on Sunday despite the strong performance over Saturday’s shortened 12-lap race.

“We improved from yesterday, but yesterday I was at 80 per cent, today 90 [per cent], and tomorrow I want to be at 100,” he said.

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Nicolo Bulega leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Looking to Sunday, Bulega explained: “I think we can improve a little bit the bike because I feel good but still not 100 per cent, so we have to work a little bit more.

“But, anyway, I’m fast, so we just have to work on details.”