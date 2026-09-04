Jake Dixon “a step better” at French WorldSBK but “a lot of work to do”

Jake Dixon feels he’s in a better place than at any point before the summer break at the French WorldSBK after finishing 11th in both practices on Friday at Magny-Cours.

Dixon ended FP2 half-a-second off the best time of the session set by Nicolo Bulega, the British rider enjoying the best day of his rookie WorldSBK season so far after two months of no racing that were populated by a few tests towards the end of the summer break.

The HRC rider’s first part of the season, of course, was dominated by the injury he picked up in Australia that kept him out until effectively the UK Round, and while Dixon wasn’t getting too carried away after Friday in France he at least appreciated that there are clear signs of progress for himself and Honda.

“Nothing to shout about but definitely a step better than where we’ve been since coming back from the injury,” said Jake Dixon, speaking to WorldSBK.com after FP2 at Magny-Cours.

Jake Dixon, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“But we [have] a lot of work to do still and we know as a team it’s not exactly where we need to be, but after a difficult start to the season I think definitely we are starting to gain a bit of momentum after a couple of good tests.

“Tomorrow we need to try to find a little bit of something else, but let’s see.

“I think the timesheets are not bad, but it never reflects a race situation, especially qualifying, so we need to analyse well tonight; I need to try to improve in a few areas.

“But a positive day, after such a difficult start [to the season], for the team, the team morale – it’s good.”

Dixon and HRC tested at Magny-Cours a few weeks ago, which the British rider admitted had been of benefit early in the weekend.

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Jake Dixon, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Obviously it’s better than turning up and being here for the first time,” Dixon said.

“I think naturally you just have an idea of where you’re going; straight away from the off I was in the top-five which was good, but that’s definitely a dedication to the hard work the team have been doing as well in the tests, so a credit to them.

“But like I say, it’s definitely not where we need to be or where we want to be, but we know as a team we’re strong, things are starting to look up, and hopefully we can build from now until the end of the year and coming into next year.”