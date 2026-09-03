Alvaro Bautista “working” on 2027 WorldSBK deal but nothing “clear” yet

Alvaro Bautista says his manager is trying to put something together for him for WorldSBK 2027.

Alvaro Bautista on the grid at the 2026 UK WorldSBK.
Alvaro Bautista on the grid at the 2026 UK WorldSBK.
© Gold & Goose

A 2027 deal for Alvaro Bautista is being worked on, the two-time WorldSBK champion says.

Bautista, who will be 42-years-old by the beginning of the 2027 WorldSBK season, moved to Barni Ducati this season for his first year in the production derivative series outside of a factory team.

So far he has one podium to his name, that coming in the rain of Race 2 at Phillip Island. Since then, his best result came at Assen and Balaton Park where he was fourth.

Bautista also suffered an ankle injury at Most in May, with a best of seventh – in Race 2 at Aragon – since he returned to racing.

Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK, exiting pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK, exiting pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

It’s not been an ideal season, then, but the Spaniard is unwilling to call it a career just yet, and feels he still has more racing in him past the end of this season.

“At the moment, I don’t have anything clear on the table, but my manager is working,” said Alvaro Bautista, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of the French Round.

“I feel physically and mentally well, I want to continue, but we need to find something to give me a chance to be competitive. 

“In this difficult moment is when you see the good riders, when you know you can’t make mistakes, it’s extra motivation to be even more focused on fixing the details and returning to the top positions.”

Bautista arrives in France for round nine of 2026 having had time to work on the condition of his ankle that was injured at Most almost four months ago, and hopeful that he and the Barni team will be able to find some technical solutions to the problems he’s faced so far in 2026.

Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I worked a lot on my ankle, which wasn’t perfect after Donington Park, and it now feels a lot better,” he said.

“I have great memories from this track, but I also have had some troubles here. 

“It’s a track I’ve liked a lot since I first came here in 2019. It’s unique because you can find all types of corners here. When you feel good on the bike, you enjoy it a lot. 

“At the moment, we are in a situation similar to the start of the season because we're struggling to find a good feeling on the bike. It’s strange because sometimes we have not bad performances, but then we make changes and make things worse. 

“Let’s see how this round goes; we have some ideas after the break, and let’s see if we can recover the feeling and the confidence.”

Tags:

Alvaro Bautista
Barni Spark Racing Team
Alvaro Bautista “working” on 2027 WorldSBK deal but nothing “clear” yet
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
“I started to believe”: Yari Montella “proud” but unsatisfied with UK WorldSBK podiums
Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK, entering pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
World Superbikes News
The extra motivation behind Yari Montella’s WorldSBK podium run: “I need a car!” 
Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
World Superbikes News
Rising Ducati WorldSBK star confirms 2027 plans after breakthrough 2026
Yari Montella, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Ducati rider “mentally ready to finish fourth” before Misano WorldSBK podium gift
Yari Montella, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
“Maybe too many laps” for injured Alvaro Bautista at Aragon WorldSBK
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Alvaro Bautista cleared for Aragon WorldSBK after “bad luck” at Most
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
“I decided”: WorldSBK leader Nicolo Bulega promises 2027 announcement “very soon”
4m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista “working” on 2027 WorldSBK deal but nothing “clear” yet
31m ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
End of the road? MotoGP winner's future uncertain as major WorldSBK news confirmed
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
Fitness verdicts given for two Ducati WorldSBK riders, one ruled out of Magny-Cours
3h ago
Tarran Mackenzie
WSBK News
BMW makes Miguel Oliveira decision as first 2027 WorldSBK rider confirmed
5h ago
Miguel Oliveira. Credit: BMW.

More News

WSBK News
How Nicolo Bulega can become WorldSBK champion at Magny-Cours
31/08/26
Nicolo Bulega riding to parc ferme, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Bimota loses two hours of Navarra WorldSBK test to weather
29/08/26
Alex Lowes, August 2026 Bimota Navarra WorldSBK Test, leaving pit box. Credit: Bimota.
WSBK News
Rain disrupts HRC WorldSBK test at Estoril but Jake Dixon “satisfied”
29/08/26
Jake Dixon, August 2026 Estoril HRC WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Honda Racing Corporation.
MotoGP News
“Looking for a Ducati” - Alex Rins responds to WorldSBK rumours
27/08/26
Alex Rins.
WSBK News
Bimota back on track at old WorldSBK, BSB track but “not really” a test
26/08/26
Alex Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.