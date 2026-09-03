Alvaro Bautista “working” on 2027 WorldSBK deal but nothing “clear” yet

A 2027 deal for Alvaro Bautista is being worked on, the two-time WorldSBK champion says.

Bautista, who will be 42-years-old by the beginning of the 2027 WorldSBK season, moved to Barni Ducati this season for his first year in the production derivative series outside of a factory team.

So far he has one podium to his name, that coming in the rain of Race 2 at Phillip Island. Since then, his best result came at Assen and Balaton Park where he was fourth.

Bautista also suffered an ankle injury at Most in May, with a best of seventh – in Race 2 at Aragon – since he returned to racing.

Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK, exiting pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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It’s not been an ideal season, then, but the Spaniard is unwilling to call it a career just yet, and feels he still has more racing in him past the end of this season.

“At the moment, I don’t have anything clear on the table, but my manager is working,” said Alvaro Bautista, speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of the French Round.

“I feel physically and mentally well, I want to continue, but we need to find something to give me a chance to be competitive.

“In this difficult moment is when you see the good riders, when you know you can’t make mistakes, it’s extra motivation to be even more focused on fixing the details and returning to the top positions.”

Bautista arrives in France for round nine of 2026 having had time to work on the condition of his ankle that was injured at Most almost four months ago, and hopeful that he and the Barni team will be able to find some technical solutions to the problems he’s faced so far in 2026.

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Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I worked a lot on my ankle, which wasn’t perfect after Donington Park, and it now feels a lot better,” he said.

“I have great memories from this track, but I also have had some troubles here.

“It’s a track I’ve liked a lot since I first came here in 2019. It’s unique because you can find all types of corners here. When you feel good on the bike, you enjoy it a lot.

“At the moment, we are in a situation similar to the start of the season because we're struggling to find a good feeling on the bike. It’s strange because sometimes we have not bad performances, but then we make changes and make things worse.

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“Let’s see how this round goes; we have some ideas after the break, and let’s see if we can recover the feeling and the confidence.”