BMW makes Miguel Oliveira decision as first 2027 WorldSBK rider confirmed

BMW has announced it has re-signed Miguel Oliveira for the 2027 WorldSBK season.

Miguel Oliveira on the podium in WorldSBK 2026 with BMW.
Miguel Oliveira on the podium in WorldSBK 2026 with BMW.

Miguel Oliveira will remain a BMW rider in the 2027 WorldSBK season after the Bavarian manufacturer confirmed it has re-signed the Portuguese star.

Oliveira made the move to WorldSBK this year after over a decade in the grand prix paddock and made an almost-immediate impact, finishing on the podium in all three races at the second round of the season at Portimao.

Oliveira would go on to take further podiums, most recently at Balaton Park, but a crash in the Superpole Race would cause him to miss several races in recovery.

The rounds since coming back have been tough for Oliveira, who had to retire because of his physical condition in the final race at Misano, while both Oliveira and his team-mate Danilo Petrucci struggled for performance at Donington.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Oliveira’s confirmation with BMW for 2027 comes just ahead of the French Round this weekend (4–6 September) at Magny-Cours, which will resume the season after almost two months off during the summer.

“Throughout my career, I’ve learned that success is built on the courage to embrace new challenges and the commitment to keep evolving,” said Miguel Oliveira on his signing with BMW.

“Extending my journey with BMW Motorrad Motorsport and ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team is a reflection of the trust we’ve built together and of our shared ambition for the future. 

“I understand the responsibility that comes with representing such an iconic brand, and I’m fully committed to giving everything on and off the track to help us achieve our goals. 

“We’ve laid the foundations this season, but I believe the best is still ahead of us. 
 

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“I’m excited to continue this journey together and to keep building something we can all be proud of. I want to thank all the staff the BMW Motorrad and all the guys in the team for trusting in me. Let’s get to work!”

Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, added: “We are in the middle of the 2026 season, but alongside our intensive preparations for the upcoming races, it is important for us to plan for the future. 

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Miguel [Oliveira] over the coming years.

“Following his move from MotoGP, he settled into our WorldSBK project very quickly and has become an important part of our team, both on and off the track. 

“We enjoyed a very successful start to the 2026 season together, and already at his second race weekend on the BMW M 1000 RR in Portimao, he finished on the podium in all three races. 

“His injury following an unavoidable crash was, of course, a setback, but we are convinced that we can achieve great things together this season and in the years to come.”

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Miguel Oliveira
ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
BMW makes Miguel Oliveira decision as first 2027 WorldSBK rider confirmed
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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