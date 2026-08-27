“Looking for a Ducati” - Alex Rins responds to WorldSBK rumours

Alex Rins insists no deal has yet been done to race for GoEleven Ducati in next year’s WorldSBK championship.

The departing Monster Yamaha MotoGP rider added that alternative options remain in other championships.

However, if he does switch to WorldSBK, the former Suzuki and Honda MotoGP race winner confirmed his priority would be a Ducati.

“I have some possibilities in Superbikes, but I need to decide,” Rins said on Thursday at Aragon.

Alex Rins. © Gold and Goose

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“I [also] have other options in other championships.

“I need to find something that gives me motivation.”

Rins refused to comment on whether endurance racing was among those options, but made clear that, in WorldSBK, his sights are set on a Ducati, currently dominating the final year of Pirelli tyres with Nicolo Bulega and Iker Lecuona.

“For sure we are looking for a Ducati in Superbike.

Alex Rins and Franco Morbidelli are both being linked with Ducati seats in WorldSBK next… © Gold and Goose

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“But as I said, we also have other interesting things on the table that I need to decide, and everything is under my decision, you know?

“So, for the moment, I'm being clear with you guys. I don't know.”

Whatever happens, Rins’ 15-year grand prix career will come to an end at Valencia in November.

“If I look back on my trajectory here in MotoGP, I need to be really proud of what I achieved,” Rins reflected.

“It's true that I didn't achieve the World Championship. I was close some years in Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP.

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“But I had many nice battles, many nice podiums, victories. So, I need to be proud of what I achieved.”

Rins is among five MotoGP race winners set to leave the paddock at the end of this season, alongside Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales.

Binder (BMW), Miller (Yamaha) and Morbidelli (Ducati) are also hotly tipped to join WorldSBK next season, when the championship switches to Michelin tyres.