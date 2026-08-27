Yamaha confirms Jack Miller’s 2027 Pramac MotoGP replacement

Izan Guevara will step up from MotoGP to replace Jack Miller at Pramac in 2027

Izan Guevara will be a MotoGP rider with Pramac in 2027
Izan Guevara will be a MotoGP rider with Pramac in 2027
© Pramac Racing

Yamaha has officially confirmed that Izan Guevara will step up from Pramac’s Moto2 team to replace Jack Miller in MotoGP for the 2027 season.

The Japanese brand confirmed earlier on Thursday ahead of the Aragon Grand Prix that four-time MotoGP race winner Jack Miller would leave Pramac at the end of the season.

For weeks now, Moto2 frontrunner Guevara has been heavily linked to a promotion to the premier class with Pramac, whom he races with in the intermediate category.

His promotion is the first for Yamaha’s BLU CRU development structure, which it implemented with Pramac in Moto2 last season.

Gino Borsoi, Izan Guevara, Moto2 Race, Valencia 2025.
Gino Borsoi, Izan Guevara, Moto2 Race, Valencia 2025.
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha MD Paolo Pavesio said: “Izan's promotion to MotoGP is a great example of what the BLU CRU programme was designed to achieve.

“We have known Izan's talent for many years. The speed he demonstrated on his way to becoming Moto3 World Champion left no doubt about his potential.

“However, after two challenging seasons in Moto2, we made a mutual commitment around a year and a half ago to help him towards the ultimate goal of reaching MotoGP.

“Throughout that journey, Izan has shown exactly what we hoped to see.

“Beyond his unquestionable talent and speed, he has matured significantly as both a rider and a professional.

Jack Miller.
Jack Miller.
© Gold and Goose

“His work ethic, determination, consistency, and ability to continuously improve have confirmed that he is ready to take the next step.

“It is exciting for Yamaha to welcome such a talented young rider into our MotoGP project.

“Developing the next generation of riders is essential for the future of our sport, and Izan represents exactly the kind of talent we want to invest in.

“With MotoGP entering a completely new technical era in 2027, we also believe the timing is ideal for a rookie to make the transition.

“Everyone will be facing the challenge of adapting to new regulations and new machinery, creating a unique opportunity for emerging talents to grow and establish themselves at the highest level.

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“We look forward to supporting Izan as he begins this exciting new chapter of his career with Yamaha.”

Guevara, who sits 42.5 points off the Moto2 championship lead in second, tested a Yamaha MotoGP bike in Valencia last November.

On his promotion, he said: “This is a dream come true for me. Reaching MotoGP has always been my goal, and I know how difficult it is to arrive in the premier class.

“It has taken many years of hard work and sacrifices from a lot of people around me.

“I want to thank Yamaha for the confidence they have shown in me.

“This opportunity is not only the result of my own efforts, but also of the support I have received from my parents, my team, my physio, and everyone who has helped me grow both as a rider and as a person.

“At the same time, I am very calm because my focus remains fully on Moto2. We are fighting for the championship, and my objective is to finish this chapter of my career in the best possible way.

“Looking ahead to 2027, I am excited by the challenge.

“MotoGP will enter a new era, and I think that will create opportunities for riders making the step up.

“My first goal will be to learn, adapt as quickly as possible, and work closely with the team. Then, step by step, I want to keep improving and reach the highest level possible.”

Jack Miller is expected to be announced as a Yamaha World Superbike rider imminently.

Guevara, who will partner Toprak Razgatlioglu, is one of three rookies confirmed to race in MotoGP in 2027, alongside David Alonso at Honda and Dani Holgado at Gresini Ducati. 

Senna Agius is also expected to step up to MotoGP next year with Tech3 alongside Luca Marini.

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Yamaha confirms Jack Miller’s 2027 Pramac MotoGP replacement
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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