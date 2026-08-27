“Deserve to remain” - Pramac on "most difficult" Jack Miller MotoGP decision

Jack Miller will leave Pramac’s MotoGP line-up despite Gino Borsoi insisting the Australian deserved to remain part of the structure.

Pramac: “Sport is sport” on Miller exit
Pramac: “Sport is sport” on Miller exit
© Gold and Goose

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi said the decision to part with Jack Miller at the end of the MotoGP season had been one of the most difficult “not only for the team but also for me personally”.

Borsoi added that “a rider and a person like Jack deserve to remain” but admitted that “sport is sport” and sometimes teams and riders have to go their separate ways.

Miller joined MotoGP with Honda, moving straight from Moto3 in 2015. He first joined Pramac on Ducati machinery from 2018 to 2020, claiming nine podiums and promotion to the factory team.

After later racing for Red Bull KTM, the Australian returned to Pramac for its new Yamaha era in 2025, taking a best finish of fourth during the final season of the Inline M1.

Jack Miller (Pramac).
Jack Miller (Pramac).

This year has seen Miller claim a high of eighth on the underpowered new V4 machine, a result beaten only by Fabio Quartararo.

Like Quartararo and Alex Rins, Miller will leave Yamaha at the end of this season, with the Australian set to make way for Pramac’s Moto2 title contender Izan Guevara.

However, Miller is tipped to remain in blue by switching to Yamaha’s WorldSBK project, having raced a factory R1 in the Suzuka 8 Hours for the past two years.

“I want to send a very big hug to Jack,” said Borsoi.

“Over these two years, he has shown himself to be a very important asset for both the Yamaha project and our team.

Borsoi, Miller, 200th GP, Brazil 2026.
Borsoi, Miller, 200th GP, Brazil 2026.

“He has always given his maximum, and that is something we have to recognise and be thankful for, because even during the most difficult moments he never stopped pushing.

“Beyond the rider, Jack is a great person, and it is a real shame when the paths of a team and someone of his character and level have to separate.

“Unfortunately, this is part of our world. Sometimes teams and manufacturers have to make difficult decisions, and this has certainly been one of the most difficult ones, not only for the team but also for me personally.

“A rider and a person like Jack deserve to remain part of the structure, but sport is sport and, sooner or later, sometimes paths have to divide. We can only thank him for everything he has given us and wish him all the best for the future.”

Pramac owner Paolo Campinoti said Miller would always remain part of the team’s family.

Jack Miller.
Jack Miller.
© Gold and Goose

“Some riders pass through a team, while others leave a lasting mark on its history. Jack belongs to the second group,” he said.

“We wish him and his family every success for whatever comes next. Once you're part of the Prima Pramac family, you'll always be part of it.”

Miller’s rookie team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu, already contracted to the end of next season, will be the only current Yamaha MotoGP rider to stay for 2027.

Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, first and third in the world championship for Aprilia, will form the new Monster Yamaha line-up for the start of the 850cc/Pirelli era.

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“Deserve to remain” - Pramac on
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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