Jack Miller “very proud of my achievements” as end of MotoGP career nears

Jack Miller’s MotoGP career may be near its conclusion, but he insists he can be “very proud” of his achievements in the past 12 seasons.

Jack Miller reflects on a 12-year MotoGP career he feels he can be "very proud" of.
Jack Miller reflects on a 12-year MotoGP career he feels he can be "very proud" of.
© Gold & Goose

Jack Miller’s MotoGP career appears to be approaching its conclusion, but the Australian will leave “proud” of what he’s achieved there, he says.

There are no world titles to Miller’s name in either of the classes he’s raced, but the Pramac Yamaha rider has stood on the podium of 33 grands prix, 23 in the premier class, and won 10 of them, including four in MotoGP.

It’s a grand prix career that hasn’t entirely met all of his aspirations, but the 31-year-old can see that he’s not unique in that.

“I think even guys like Valentino [Rossi] look back on their career and they’ve got things that they wanted to do more,” Jack Miller said in an interview with Crash.net at the British Grand Prix.

Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“But at the same time I think you have to take stock and say ‘This all started out as a bit of a dream’. 

“To be able to do what we’ve done the last 12 years here in MotoGP has been pretty special – I’m very happy, I’m very proud of my achievements. 

“For sure there are things that I would’ve liked to have done more, but unfortunately, as the saying goes, you can’t always get what you want.”

Miller added: “I’m happy with where I’m at in life, where I’m at with my racing, where I’m at mentally, I feel good on the bike. 

“I still feel like I haven’t achieved what I’m capable of, but unfortunately it’s more the timing, it’s getting the right equipment at the right time and being able to use it.”

Jack Miller, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Jack Miller, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Miller has ridden for four of MotoGP’s five current manufacturers, only Aprilia is missing from his CV, making him almost uniquely experienced among the current grid – only Johann Zarco has also ridden for four brands, although his time at KTM was infamously short.

It’s not only the number of teams and factories he’s worked with, but also the way he’s moved on from each that Miller feels is something to be proud of.

“I think I can take pride in that,” he says. “The only one on the list is Aprilia that I didn’t get to chalk that one off. 

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some amazing manufacturers throughout the years.

“Another thing I can be proud of is I can go into pretty much any one of the garages and have a chat with absolutely anybody. I’ve left in good terms with everybody, which has been nice. 

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Italian MotoGP
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Italian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“That’s one thing I take pride in for sure.”

The Pramac Yamaha team is perhaps the perfect example of the positive impression Miller has made on the people he’s worked with, having left the team for factory Ducati at the end of 2020, only to return in the Italian squad’s new guise as the official Yamaha satellite team in 2025.

“Different form, obviously, with the Yamaha and everything, but going and coming back is a prime example of leaving on good terms,” Miller said.

“It’s a very small paddock at the end of it all.”

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Jack Miller
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Jack Miller “very proud of my achievements” as end of MotoGP career nears
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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