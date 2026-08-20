Moto2’s “black sheep” celebrates Silverstone podium, predicts single-bike future

Forward Racing boss Giovanni Cuzari celebrated its first Moto2 podium in a decade courtesy of Alex Escrig’s third place finish at Silverstone.

But it was the first ever rostrum for Forward using its own chassis, with its previous podiums achieved on Suter and Kalex frames.

Then came four years as an MV Agusta-branded entry, before Forward went it alone in 2023.

The team scored just four points that season, ten points in 2024 and 28 points last year. However, the Silverstone podium means they have already amassed 50 points this season.

Alex Escrig finishes third in the 2026 Silverstone Moto2 race (Forward).

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I couldn't stop crying,” Cuzari told GPOne.com. “I know that one swallow doesn't make a summer, but sometimes there is a ray of sunshine, like the podium at Silverstone.

“I couldn't speak,” he added. “Alex gave me a hug for 20 seconds and in that time, without speaking, we talked about these four years.

“I get emotional easily, I'm not good at holding back tears: I weigh 130kg, 90kg of which are heart.

“It was beautiful, and I'm convinced that, between now and the end of the season, with this guy, we'll have a few more tears and a few more smiles.”

With only two Forward bikes on the grid, compared with 22 Kalex machines and four Boscoscuros, the Silverstone podium had a David versus Goliath feel.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Escrig, 2026 Silverstone Moto2 Race. © Gold and Goose

“That's why these results are epic, because they're almost impossible. Out of 28 bikes, 22 are Kalex, we have two... How can you think of going into battle with only two bikes?”

However, Escrig, part of the Forward project since 2023, will leave at the end of the season, with Italtrans his rumoured destination.

“I am very saddened by his wish because, in my opinion, we could have written a beautiful page of history next season,” said Cuzari, whose team also competed in MotoGP from 2012-2015.

"I've been a black sheep all my life"

As well as changes to its rider line-up, the revised Triumph engine will also require Forward and the other Moto2 chassis suppliers to develop a new frame for 2027.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Cuzari, Moto2’s self-described “black sheep”, predicts the intermediate class will eventually follow Moto3 (from 2028) by becoming a single-supplier category.

“I'm pretty sure that in a few years we manufacturers will disappear from Moto2 because there will be a single supplier, like will happen in Moto3,” Cuzari said.

Read Also

“I think we have three to five years to try and have fun again, after which it will become a single herd, and I've been a black sheep all my life. Imagine if I'll become part of a herd (laughs)!”

He added: “I really like being a black sheep. Coming here and working as a spare parts dealer is one thing, being a manufacturer is another.

“I even wrote it on social media: in my opinion the best solution would be to divide the field among the leading [chassis] manufacturers.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm not saying we should divide the field equally, but it would all be more logical if we could also have more bikes on the track. We could have more data and speed up development.

“Right now, I've had to ask for the possibility of three wild cards, but they come at a cost.”

Escrig heads into his final ten events with Forward holding twelfth place in the world championship.

Xabi Zurutuza, who took over the second machine from Jorge Navarro in Catalunya, is yet to score a point.