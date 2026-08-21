“Born with Pirelli tyres” - Marc Marquez backs Moto2 riders for MotoGP 2027

Of all the technical changes being introduced to MotoGP in 2027, Marc Marquez is clear that the biggest will be the switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres.

He also agrees with former team-mate Pol Espargaro that riders stepping up from Moto2, which already uses Pirelli rubber, could benefit.

As well as the tyre change, MotoGP will switch to smaller 850cc engines, ban ride-height devices and introduce new restrictions on aerodynamics.

However, Marquez, one of only a handful of full-time MotoGP riders to have tried next year’s Pirelli tyres on an 850cc prototype at the post-race Brno test, said at Silverstone:

Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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“The bikes will change [next year], but not a lot.

“I mean, they are a little bit less powerful, but the tyres will be the biggest difference.

“We don't know [exactly how] - because we still only tried the tyres for one day - but every tyre manufacturer has a different riding style.

“I think that the young riders who are coming from Moto2, they were ‘born’ with Pirelli tyres, so it will be a bit easier for them to adapt.

“But let's see, it will be very interesting”

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David Alonso. © Gold and Goose

Five riders are tipped to step up to MotoGP with Pirelli experience next season.

Deals for Dani Holgado at Gresini Ducati and David Alonso at Honda have already been officially confirmed, while Izan Guevara at Pramac Yamaha and Senna Agius at Tech3 KTM are expected to join them.

WorldSBK title leader Nicolo Bulega is also set to secure a MotoGP seat with VR46 Ducati.

Marquez - staying at Ducati but joined by a new team-mate, Pedro Acosta, for 2027 - began his MotoGP career on Bridgestone tyres in 2013, winning two of his seven premier-class titles on the Japanese rubber.

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The remaining five were won on Michelin tyres, which became MotoGP’s exclusive supplier in 2016.

Michelin will take over from Pirelli in the WorldSBK championship next season.

The likes of Brad Binder, Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Rins are expected to switch from MotoGP to WorldSBK, where their existing Michelin experience should prove valuable.