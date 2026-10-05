2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika: Start times and how to watch

This is how to watch the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika, round 17 of the world championship, which takes place from 9-11 October.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

Last weekend’s Motegi round saw Marc Marquez claim a double victory and cut Jorge Martin's title lead down to just two points.

Marco Bezzecchi finished third in Japan, but, like Pedro Acosta, is now in danger of losing touch with the top two in the title fight.

MotoGP title chase after Japanese GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

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Bezzecchi won last year's Indonesia Sprint from pole, but then collided with Marquez in the Grand Prix, causing the newly crowned champion to miss the remainder of the season with shoulder injuries.

Meanwhile, although Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer won the Indonesian Grand Prix, the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre, with Marc Marquez only sixth (after a long lap) in the Sprint.

As such, Aprilia will be hoping to strike back at Mandalika.

When is the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP?

The Indonesian MotoGP round at Mandalika runs from 9-11 October.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 9 October. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 10 October. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 11 October.

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Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

What are the start times for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP?

Friday 9 October:

10:45am (local)/3:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local)/8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 10 October:

10:10am (local)/3:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local)/3:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local)/8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 11 October:

10:40am (local)/3:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

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3:00pm (local)/8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race

How to watch the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Indonesian MotoGP.

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A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.