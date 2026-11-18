The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve’s twisty, up-and-down layout makes it one of the most technically demanding in MotoGP, but despite its impetus on rider ability – and perhaps bike stability – Marc Marquez is yet to win at the Portuguese venue, although he has a chance to clinch his eighth premier class title this weekend.

Marquez has been excellent on occasion at Portimao. His pole position in 2023 was a prime example of that, and he also finished on the podium in the Sprint that year. Plus, the venue was the site of his emotional comeback from injury in 2021 after his catastrophic right humerus fracture in 2020.

But even that 2023 event went downhill for Marquez, who misjudged turn three early on in the grand prix and fractured his thumb in a crash that also took out Miguel Oliveira. He was also taken out in contact with Francesco Bagnaia in 2024 when he was on course for fourth in the race.

At the same time, Marquez has often missed the Portimao race. Last year, of course, he was absent after the shoulder injuries sustained in Indonesia; in 2022 he missed the Portugal race after his huge Indonesia Warm Up crash; and the first Portimao race in 2020 of course came before that 2021 comeback.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

So, while on paper the circuit should suit Marquez well, as one whose extreme technicality should highlight talented and confident riders, it has rarely played out that way for Marquez.

Still, after his 1-2 finishes at Lusail two weeks ago he has a clear shot at clinching his 10th world title this weekend, but he says – as he did when there was a mathematical possibility for him to take the title in Qatar – that his “approach” will remain unchanged.

“We did a great job in Qatar: on a track where I've often struggled in the past, we secured two solid results that allowed us to extend our championship lead even further,” said Marc Marquez ahead of the Portimao race.

“Here we have the chance to wrap things up, but we must not change our approach: we need to keep our feet on the ground and give our best step-by-step, from Friday through to Sunday's race.

“Portugal is a stunning, very technical, and demanding circuit where I haven't had much luck so far, so maximum focus is key.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Lecuona’s “icing on the cake”

Alongside Marquez will not be Francesco Bagnaia this weekend but Iker Lecuona instead, as Bagnaia continues to recover from his broken foot sustained in Lusail.

WorldSBK runner-up Lecuona has raced several times in MotoGP already this year as a fill-in at Gresini, but he now gets his first chance in the factory team.

“I'm really happy to have this opportunity: making my debut with the factory team is the icing on the cake of this 2026 season,” the Spaniard said.

“It will be another great chance in MotoGP, especially aboard the Desmosedici GP and at a very tricky, technical track like Portimao.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope to do well and enjoy the weekend, but first and foremost, I want to send a huge best of luck to Pecco for a speedy recovery.”