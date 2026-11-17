2027 MotoGP rookie David Alonso has reportedly made his premier-class debut in a ‘secret’ Honda test.

According to Motorsport.com, the Colombian, who will ride for LCR next season, travelled back to Sepang after the recent Qatar Grand Prix, where he joined HRC test riders Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami on the 850cc/Pirelli prototype.

Alonso's test would leave current Aspar Moto2 team-mate Dani Holgado, who is joining Gresini Ducati next season, as the only rookie not to try a MotoGP bike ahead of the official Valencia test on 1 December.

WorldSBK champion Nicolo Bulega, joining VR46 Ducati, has been conducting extensive 850cc tests for Ducati, while Izan Guevara (Pramac Yamaha) and Senna Agius (Tech3 KTM) took part in September's post-race Pirelli test at the Red Bull Ring.

David Alonso (pic: LCR Honda).

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Alonso heads into the final two rounds of his Moto2 career holding fifth place in the World Championship, with two race wins.

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The 20-year-old is taking over Diogo Moreira's seat at LCR, with the Brazilian promoted to the factory HRC team.

In addition to Valencia, next year's rookies will have two days of testing at January's Sepang Shakedown, then two days each at the official Sepang and Buriram tests.

The opening round of the 2027 campaign will be held at the Thai track from 5-7 March.