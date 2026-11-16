The boss of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Travis Auld, will leave his role at the end of the 2026 season for an unspecified “global” job.

Auld has helmed the Australian Grand Prix Corporation since 2023, when he took over from Andrew Westacott.

Since then, Auld has overseen three editions of the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

The AGPC was also responsible for the running of the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

2026 Australian GP was cancelled due to the weather © Gold and Goose

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However, in a blow to Auld’s leadership, the event was awarded instead to the South Australian Government for 2027, which will host an event in Adelaide on a street circuit.

The 2026 edition of the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix was rained off, with only the sprint taking place.

Auld will remain in his role until the end of this year, before taking on a job elsewhere he said was an opportunity too good to pass up.

“Taking on a new global role is an exciting next step for me, but the decision to leave AGPC has not been an easy one,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“This is a special organisation, and I will always be grateful for my time here.

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The start of the 2026 Australian Grand Prix

“There is still important work ahead, and my focus will remain firmly on our people, our events and ensuring AGPC is well positioned for its next chapter.”

Corporation chairman Martin Pakula said: “Travis will be a hard act to follow, which is why the board is undertaking a comprehensive process to identify the very best person to lead AGPC into the future.

“While we are sorry to see him leave, we are pleased for him as he takes up this exciting global opportunity.”

The AGPC also lost World Superbikes at Phillip Island to The Bend in Adelaide, though Supercars will return to the former from next year.

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