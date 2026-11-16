MotoGP changes Portimao race order as Marc Marquez closes on 2026 title

MotoGP has revised Sunday's Portimao timetable, placing the premier-class race last as Marc Marquez approaches a potential championship decider.

Revised schedule for Sunday in Portimao
Revised schedule for Sunday in Portimao
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has revealed a change in the race order for Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao.

While the MotoGP race will still begin at 1pm, matching the sport's usual 2pm CET start time, it will now be the final Grand Prix of the day.

Due to the time difference, the premier-class race had been moved between the Moto3 and Moto2 races, as in previous years at Portimao.

However, the latest Portimao timetable shows all of Sunday's track action will now take place in the 'normal' weekend order, by starting earlier.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders).
© Peter McLaren

MotoGP warm-up has been moved to 9am, rather than 9:40am, followed by the Moto3 Grand Prix at 10am, Moto2 at 11:15am and the MotoGP main event at 1pm.

This weekend's MotoGP races are especially significant since Marc Marquez will have two more chances to wrap up the 2026 title, ahead of the Valencia finale.

Ducati's reigning champion starts the event 60 points clear of Jorge Martin and 74 ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.

Victory in the Portimao Sprint, which retains its 3pm start time, would seal Marquez's tenth world title.

Even if he doesn't win the Saturday race, Marquez only needs to outscore the injured Martin by two points.

If Marquez fails to gain those two points, the title fight will roll on to Sunday's Grand Prix, after which Martin would need to remain within 36 points to force a final-round showdown at Valencia.

Bezzecchi must win all four remaining races, with Marquez failing to score another point, to have any chance of taking the title.

Tags:

Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
Portugal
MotoGP
MotoGP changes Portimao race order as Marc Marquez closes on 2026 title
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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