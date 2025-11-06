Michelin: “Spectacular, demanding” Portimao “a real technical challenge”

This weekend's Portimao MotoGP requires "a tyre that can do everything", according to Michelin.

Jorge Martin leads, 2024 Portimao MotoGP
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 Portimao MotoGP

The Portimao MotoGP may have moved from March to November for 2025, but Michelin is confident that last year’s tyre allocation will again be up to the challenge posed by the “spectacular, demanding” circuit.

The decision to bring the same three symmetrical-compound front options, plus two asymmetrical rears, was made by analysing data and feedback at the 2024 event.

Last year’s event saw most riders pick the hard front and soft rear combination for the Sprint, then pair the hard front with a medium rear in the grand prix.

“We come to Portimao with great confidence and high motivation,” said Michelin’s two-wheel motorsport manager Piero Taramasso.

“It is the penultimate round of the season, just before the Valencia finale and, even if the 2025 titles have already been decided, our focus remains absolute.

“Portimao is a spectacular, demanding circuit, highly appreciated by riders, but it poses a real technical challenge for tyres.

“It has everything: heavy downhill braking, fast flowing corners, blind acceleration zones, and sections where traction is critical. You need a tyre that can do everything and do it consistently, without compromise.

“Last year, the allocation we proposed fulfilled its mission perfectly, both in the Tissot Sprint and in the long race.

“Riders appreciated the confidence offered in the most critical phases, as well as the tyre’s consistent behaviour from the first to the last lap.

“We therefore chose to carry over exactly the same tyre combination for 2025. Even though the race takes place in autumn this time, our analysis indicates conditions should remain very close to those seen in spring.”

Last year’s MotoGP race winners, Maverick Vinales (Sprint) and Jorge Martin (Grand Prix), will both be absent this weekend due to injury.

Meanwhile, Portimao will see the last ever round of the FIM MotoE World Championship.

Alessandro Zaccone currently leads the electric championship by five points over Mattia Casadei, with Matteo Ferrari also in title contention.

“We will continue our sustainable innovation strategy in other racing categories once this championship comes to an end,” Taramasso said.

The Michelin MotoE tyres contain 56% renewable and recycled materials at the front and 58% at the rear.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

