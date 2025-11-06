Ducati backs Francesco Bagnaia in “significant” third battle, Marc Marquez update

Ducati boss Claudio Domenicali has backed Francesco Bagnaia to end a “complex” MotoGP season on the championship podium, while providing an update on Marc Marquez’s recovery.

Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali believes Francesco Bagnaia still “has every chance” of ending a “complex” MotoGP season with third in the world championship.

The last ten races have seen the factory Ducati rider either take victory (three times) or fail to score a point (seven times).

While Ducati has already secured a title one-two with Marc and Alex Marquez, its former double MotoGP champion enters this weekend’s penultimate round at Portimao five points behind Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi in the battle for third.

“There have been huge successes for Ducati [this season],” Domenicali told Sky Italia.

“It’s also been strange because we experienced two sides of the garage with two very different dynamics, and Pecco’s part was certainly very complex.

“I think third place is totally within his reach.

“It’s significant, considering such a difficult championship, taking home the third step of the podium is certainly a great result, and I think he has every chance of doing it.”

Ducati riders have filled all three places on the final MotoGP World Championship podium for the past two seasons, sweeping the top four in 2024.

Meanwhile, Domenicali also offered an update on Marc Marquez’s recovery from shoulder surgery, which will keep the nine-time world champion off a MotoGP bike until Sepang in February.

“Next week he’ll remove the bandages and then begin physiotherapy and recovery,” Domenicali said.

“The good part is that the fixation of the bone and ligament is completely resolved, so he won’t have any after-effects, [but] there will be a rather long recovery period.”

Ducati's WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega will place Marquez for the remaining rounds.

Ducati backs Francesco Bagnaia in “significant” MotoGP third battle, Marc Marquez update
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia ‘never heard of a puncture’ in MotoGP before Sepang issue
4m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
WSBK News
Yamaha confirms commitment to new 2026 WorldSBK class
20m ago
Carter Thompson and Niccolo Canepa. Credit: Yamaha.
F1 News
Jos Verstappen stirs the pot with “quite strange” Oscar Piastri form comment
48m ago
Jos Verstappen
MotoGP News
Ultra-rare Marc Marquez MotoGP replica helmet released by Shoei
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
‘We won’t do it’ - McLaren set record straight over picking favourites
1h ago
Verstappen is applying pressure to the McLaren duo

More News

F1 News
Carlos Sainz to miss F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix media day
2h ago
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
Former world champion announces emotional departure from MotoGP paddock
2h ago
Albert Arenas, Aspar Team, 2020 Moto3 season
Moto3 News
Moto3 rider loses Malaysian GP podium as stewards announce disqualification
2h ago
Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, 2025 Malaysian Moto3
MotoGP News
Ducati backs Francesco Bagnaia in “significant” third battle, Marc Marquez update
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu breaks car lap record at Istanbul Park
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu drives a Porsche 911 at Istanbul Park. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.