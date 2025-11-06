Former world champion announces emotional departure from MotoGP paddock

One-time Moto3 world champion Albert Arenas has announced that “my journey in the MotoGP World Championship will end” following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The 28-year-old from Girona, Spain, made his full-time grand prix debut in 2016 in the Moto3 class, having finished runner-up in the Junior Moto3 World Championship in 2015.

Riding Mahindra machinery in 2016 and 2017, a move to KTM with the Aspar squad in 2018 yielded a maiden grand prix victory at Le Mans.

A second would follow later that year in Australia, while Arenas won a third in Thailand in 2019.

Staying with Aspar for the COVID-affected 2020 campaign, Arenas won three grands prix on his way to the world title in Moto3.

He stepped to Moto2 the following season, but in five years has managed just two podium finishes.

Arenas has now confirmed on his social media channels that this season will be his last in the grand prix paddock.

“A chapter comes to an end,” the post began.

“The book I started writing when I was just seven years old will come to its final page in Valencia.

“My journey in the MotoGP World Championship will end, without being able to fully achieve the dream and goal that have been with me since I was a child.

“Thank you for always being there.

“Thank you to everyone who has enjoyed this journey with me, to those who have supported me, followed me, and lifted me up during the tough moments.

“This isn’t an ending. In any casserole, it’s a new book.”

Arenas’ has been linked with a move to the World Superbike paddock with the Motocorsa squad, who recently parted ways with Ryan Vickers.

Lorenzo Mauri, team boss at Motocrosa, told GPOne in October: “For next season, we are looking for some options in order to have a rider consistently in the top 10 of the championship.

“The research is complex. I’m considering riders from Moto2. I have found some names and I like Arenas a lot; I can’t hide it.”