A limited edition Marc Marquez replicate helmet to celebrate the Spanish rider’s 2025 MotoGP world title.

Marquez clinched the 2025 title in Motegi, marking his first championship since 2019 and his first with Ducati, in his first year with the Bologna brand’s factory team.

The journey Marquez took to get back to the top of MotoGP after several injuries and surgeries between 2020 and 2022, as well as a move away from the Repsol Honda team at the end of 2023 before finally arriving at the Ducati Lenovo Team in 2025 led to the phrase “more than a number” being associated with the 2025 title, Marquez’s ninth in all classes.

That text appeared on the championship helmet he was presented with on the cool-down lap in Motegi, and it’s a replica of that helmet that Shoei has decided to make available to the public.

Although Marquez’s helmet designs have not been absent from Shoei’s consumer lines over the past 12 years that he’s been in MotoGP, none that have come before this one have been exact replicas.

These, in comparison, come with the exact design Marquez was presented with in Japan, complete with the visor sticker and sponsor logos.

Built in only 93 units, each of these special edition helmets is available exclusively in size medium, is individually numbered, presented in a display case, comes with a commemorative box and technical handling gloves, and is personally signed by Marc Marquez himself.

The helmets will also come with a certificate of authenticity signed by Shoei, Marquez, and Dave Designs.

Of course, such exclusivity comes with a cost: €6,999, to be precise, or around £6,100.

So, not the kind of Christmas present you’d buy and be happy with the standard response of “Yeah, it’s nice, actually”.

In fairness, even if you bought one now it would not arrive by the end of December; the helmets are not due to ship until between 15 January and 30 April 2026.