Aprilia warns Jorge Martin to ‘accept suffering’ early in 2026 MotoGP season

Jorge Martin’s Aprilia debut year has been interrupted by four major injuries

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini has warned Jorge Martin that he will need to ‘accept to suffer’ in the early stages of MotoGP 2026 after his injury-hit 2025.

The 2024 world champion has so far competed in just six of the 20 grands prix run so far this year, having been sidelined with four major injuries since the pre-season.

As a result, Jorge Martin has had very little time to adapt to the RS-GP, with his best result on a package that is a proven race winner in Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernadez’s hands a fourth in Hungary.

Martin’s season was interrupted again in Japan when he suffered a fractured shoulder in a collision with Bezzecchi in the sprint, with the Spaniard out until the Valencia finale at the earliest.

Jorge Martin needs to “build” performance in 2026

With Martin missing so much time on track in 2025, Fabiano Sterlacchini says he will have to come to terms with the fact he will have to use the early part of 2026 to continue his adaptation to the RS-GP.

“The Jorge Martin situation, clearly, it has been quite a difficult path because we had several stops in the learning process,” he told the official MotoGP website.

“And also, he came back during the season in a way where Marco was really in quite good shape.

“And, for sure, for a super talented rider as Jorge, and also being a world champion, it’s not so easy to accept that you have to fight to recover.

“At the Misano test [before his Czech Grand Prix return], we did a quite interesting job with Jorge on the path of ergonomics, but also finding a bike base because in this sport, with the format we have, it’s super important to be competitive from FP1.

“Then we arrived in Japan. I was in the situation after that, I knew he had a problem in the shoulder, I would have liked to have come back home by swimming from Japan because I was so upset that at the starting point of the path - again - it stopped.

“Now, we are just looking to have Jorge at 100% for 2026.

“He has to stay quite calm and build the performance step-by-step, accepting to suffer in the initial part to have something solid and not something that is coming in just one race for whatever reason.”

In this article

Aprilia warns Jorge Martin to ‘accept suffering’ early in 2026 MotoGP season
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri's pressure mounts as Jacques Villeneuve highlights 'total collapse'
2m ago
Piastri has lost his championship lead
MotoGP News
Aprilia warns Jorge Martin to ‘accept suffering’ early in 2026 MotoGP season
40m ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
Moto2 News
How MotoGP’s rising South American star can clinch Moto2 title in Portugal
51m ago
Diogo Moreira, 2025 Moto2 Australian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
1h ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller “excited to do Portimao on the M1”: “Great races, always felt at ease"
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Alex Rins: “Final two rounds are crucial for us”
2h ago
Alex Rins, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler “given green light” for return to Switzerland
9h ago
Noah Dettwiler
Moto3 News
Jose Antonio Rueda replacement named for Portuguese Moto3
17h ago
Brian Uriarte, 2025 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Yamaha rookie predicts “more challenging” WorldSBK 2026 aspect
18h ago
Stefano Manzi, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Insider drops take on what Max Verstappen’s F1 future may hold
18h ago
Verstappen's future is set to come back on the agenda next year