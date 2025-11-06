Jack Miller will be hoping to replicate his home Phillip Island form as MotoGP arrives for its penultimate round at Portimao this weekend.

The undulating Portuguese circuit bears more than a passing resemblance to the fast and flowing Phillip Island layout, where Miller delivered his best Pramac Yamaha performances to date.

The Australian qualified on the front row, then came within 0.066s of the Sprint podium, only to fall from fifth early in the grand prix.

Portimao, meanwhile, was the scene of Miller's best KTM results of last season, a pair of fifth places, while he previously finished on the podium as a Ducati rider in 2020 and 2021.

"I‘m really looking forward to racing in Portugal and bouncing back after what was a tough weekend for us in Malaysia,” said Miller, who scored just two points in Sepang.

“Portimao is a track where I’ve had some great races in the past and where I‘ve always felt at ease.

“I really enjoy riding there, and I’m excited to do it on the M1, as I believe it‘s a circuit that could suit our bike well.

“My hope is that after a few tough weekends, we can close the gap to the front in this coming one."

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi added: “Jack’s shown great speed in the last few races. Even if Portimao hasn‘t always been the most suitable track for his riding style, he‘s often delivered strong results here.

“The bike has improved, and I‘m sure he‘ll give his best. We‘re mentally ready for this weekend, aiming to finish the season on a high and open the door to our new project.”

While Pramac competes in the penultimate grand prix of the season on Sunday, star 2026 signing Toprak Razgatlioglu will be taking part in a private test at Aragon .