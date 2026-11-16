Pecco Bagnaia to miss Portuguese MotoGP as Ducati announces replacement

Francesco Bagnaia will miss the Portuguese MotoGP this weekend after Ducati confirmed his replacement.

Bagnaia misses out in Portimao after a crash in the Sprint at the previous round in Lusail where he was hit by Fermin Aldeguer on the first lap which launched him into a high-side.

The two-time MotoGP champion fractured two bones in his foot as a result of the crash and missed the Qatar Grand Prix a day later.

He quickly returned to Italy for surgery and with hopes of being able to make the final two races of the season, and of his factory Ducati career, but the Bologna factory has now confirmed that he will at least miss the Portuguese Grand Prix. It will be the first time Bagnaia has not ridden at all at a grand prix since 2020 when he broke his leg at Brno and missed both races in Austria as a result.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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Ducati WorldSBK rider Iker Lecuona will step in to replace Bagnaia for Portugal. The Spaniard is already well up to speed with MotoGP in 2026 having filled in at Gresini on multiple occasions this year, including at the last three races in a row, firstly for Fermin Aldeguer and secondly for Alex Marquez, who is due to return from shoulder surgery in Portimao.

Ducati Lenovo will be Lecuona’s fourth MotoGP team and third as a fill-in, the former Tech3 rider having also ridden for LCR Honda as a replacement during his time with HRC’s WorldSBK squad.

As for Bagnaia, Ducati says his target is to return to racing in Valencia, a weekend of additional importance for the Italian who is set to gain his first laps on the 2027 Aprilia RS-GP, and on Pirelli’s MotoGP tyres, at the post-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo two days after the grand prix there.