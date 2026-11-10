Former Marc Marquez rival hints at retirement possibility if eighth MotoGP title is won

Stefan Bradl thinks an eighth MotoGP title for Marc Marquez could see the Spaniard retire from racing.

Marc Marquez in the pit lane before racing to second in the Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez in the pit lane before racing to second in the Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez could retire from MotoGP if he wins his eighth premier class title this year, his former rival Stefan Bradl thinks.

Marc Marquez and Bradl fought each other for the 2011 Moto2 World Championship, the German coming out on top after Marquez sustained an eye injury when he crashed in qualifying at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

In MotoGP, the two spent much time together at Honda, Bradl – who started his premier class career with LCR Honda in 2012 and would go on to be HRC’s official test rider after a spell in WorldSBK – even standing in for Marquez on several occasions during the most severe periods of Marquez’s injury troubles in the early 2020s before he moved to Ducati.

15 years after Marquez’s title-losing Malaysia crash, he won in Sepang by four seconds ahead of Pedro Acosta, taking almost-full control of the 2026 MotoGP championship in the process.

Marc Marquez speaks to Stefan Bradl in the pits at 2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez speaks to Stefan Bradl in the pits at 2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

A week later he won the Sprint in Qatar and finished second in the grand prix, setting up his second title chance at Portimao at the end of November. Marquez goes into the penultimate round with a 60-point lead over Jorge Martin, and a 74-point lead over Marco Bezzecchi – a gap of 38 points over both after Portimao will be enough to be champion before the final round.

The 2026 title would be Marquez’s eighth in MotoGP and 10th overall, two statistics that would put him ahead of Valentino Rossi on the all-time lists, while the former would tie Marquez with Giacomo Agostini for premier class crowns.

Such a milestone could trigger the Ducati Lenovo rider to retire, Stefan Bradl thinks.

“It's the question of how Marc [Marquez] will be at peace with himself,” said Bradl on ServusTV after the grand prix in Qatar, as reported by Speedweek.

“I believe that if he wins the title now and overtakes Valentino Rossi [on the all-time list for world titles], it will be him. 

Marc Marquez chases down Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Marc Marquez chases down Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“My feeling is that he says: 'Okay, that's it', and that he will then stop with this status.”

Bradl, though, added that “There are not many athletes who have made the jump at the peak”.

Marquez signed a two-year contract extension with Ducati at the start of this year, announced in the summer, tying him to the Bologna brand until the end of 2028.

When asked by Neil Hodgson on TNT Sports after the Malaysian Grand Prix whether a title win for Marquez this year could lead to concern for Ducati about his retirement, the extension was used by Davide Tardozzi as evidence of his commitment to Ducati.

“No,” Tardozzi said. “I got this question. Marc [Marquez] has an agreement with us for 2027, 2028, and I’m sure that he will be with us.”

Tags:

Stefan Bradl
Marc Marquez
Ducati Lenovo Team
Former Marc Marquez rival hints at retirement possibility if eighth MotoGP title is won
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi slams Marc Marquez again over "absurd" 2015 MotoGP title feud
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals heart rate hit 10-year high during Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez’s MotoGP title bid deserved to be delayed by his best rival
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez left “exhausted” by strategic Qatar MotoGP effort
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fernandez reveals fuel frustration after losing out to Marc Marquez in Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Raul Fernandez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
How Marc Marquez can win the 2026 MotoGP title in Portugal
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Former Marc Marquez rival hints at retirement possibility if eighth MotoGP title is won
7m ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, pre-race, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
VR46 Ducati goes from “amazing” to “impossible” at Qatar MotoGP
17h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Did MotoGP stewards get Marc Marquez/Marco Bezzecchi Qatar clash call wrong?
17h ago
Crash MotoGP Podcast
Moto2 News
Pramac Yamaha demands answers after Izan Guevara suffers “terrible” Qatar Moto2 title blow
18h ago
Izan Guevara, Moto2.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales set for more scans as MotoGP injury woes “not improving”
18h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia boss admits Marc Marquez “made the difference” in MotoGP title fight
19h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
WSBK News
The complete 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up
19h ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi slams Marc Marquez again over "absurd" 2015 MotoGP title feud
21h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals heart rate hit 10-year high during Qatar MotoGP
21h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP chief gives update on Yamaha penalty for missing Qatar
21h ago
Yamaha MotoGP bike set up in Qatar