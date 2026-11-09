VR46 Ducati goes from “amazing” to “impossible” at Qatar MotoGP

Fabio di Giannantonio says his Ducati went from “amazing” in warm-up to “impossible to lean” during Sunday's Qatar MotoGP.

Fabio di Giannantonio had his best Ducati in two years, but everything changed in the race
Fabio di Giannantonio had his best Ducati in two years, but everything changed in the race
© Gold and Goose

Fabio di Giannantonio said his VR46 Ducati was the best it had felt in two years after topping the timesheets during warm-up for the Qatar MotoGP.

But hopes of fighting for a repeat of his 2023 Lusail victory ended early in the race.

The Italian, who qualified on the front row and had been runner-up in the Sprint, said his bike became "impossible" to lean due to "‘massive" vibrations, leaving him as the slowest Ducati for parts of the race.

di Giannantonio, who has battled top speed problems in recent events, emphasised Sunday's issue was “out of our control”, suggesting the chatter might have been tyre-related.

Qatar MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Ducati riders.
Qatar MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Ducati riders.
© Peter McLaren

“This morning after warm-up I told my team that it was the most enjoyable bike I’d ridden in the last two years!” di Giannantonio said.

“I had an amazing bike, and I could do anything I wanted; we were fast.

“We were ready to have a great performance in the race. But unfortunately, after a few laps, it was impossible to lean, I had massive vibrations. So something out of our control for sure.

“Let’s keep the positives. We were fast in the Sprint, but then in the main moment of the weekend we were unable to show our potential again.

“But these things happen and it’s out of our control, so let’s move on.”

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

di Giannantonio finished eighth and remains sixth in the World Championship, as the next-best Ducati rider behind title leader Marc Marquez.

The Italian is mathematically within reach of fourth-placed Pedro Acosta, whose factory KTM seat he will take over in 2027, with two rounds remaining.

VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli finished eleventh on his year-old GP25 machine.

MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Qatar GP: Points per race (top 10 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Fabio di Giannantonio
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing
MotoGP
VR46 Ducati goes from “amazing” to “impossible” at Qatar MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
di Giannantonio hints at “mistakes” after “bittersweet” Qatar MotoGP lap record
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Fabio Di'Giannantonio, Qatar MotoGP, 6 November 2026.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio tops Qatar MotoGP Practice while missing “around 30 horsepower”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez suffers bike issue in Qatar MotoGP Practice, Di Giannantonio fastest
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
VR46 confirm Diggia's "cannot say" missing MotoGP performance
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio held back by mystery problem in Sepang MotoGP Sprint
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

MotoGP News
VR46 Ducati goes from “amazing” to “impossible” at Qatar MotoGP
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Podcast: Did MotoGP stewards get Marc Marquez/Marco Bezzecchi Qatar clash call wrong?
1h ago
Crash MotoGP Podcast
Moto2 News
Pramac Yamaha demands answers after Izan Guevara suffers “terrible” Qatar Moto2 title blow
2h ago
Izan Guevara, Moto2.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales set for more scans as MotoGP injury woes “not improving”
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss admits Marc Marquez “made the difference” in MotoGP title fight
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

WSBK News
The complete 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up
3h ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
MotoGP News
Valentino Rossi slams Marc Marquez again over "absurd" 2015 MotoGP title feud
5h ago
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Sepang 2015
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals heart rate hit 10-year high during Qatar MotoGP
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP chief gives update on Yamaha penalty for missing Qatar
5h ago
Yamaha MotoGP bike set up in Qatar
MotoGP News
Jake Dixon “annoyed” despite first MotoGP points on HRC debut
6h ago
Jake Dixon, 2026 Qatar MotoGP.