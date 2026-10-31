Fabio Di Giannantonio held back by mystery problem in Sepang MotoGP Sprint

Fabio Di Giannantonio says there was something holding him back in the MotoGP Sprint in Sepang, although he was not precise about what the problem was.

Di Giannantonio crossed the line fifth in Malaysia’s 10-lap Sprint, five seconds off the win after qualifying sixth.

Talking about his race afterwards to MotoGP.com, Fabio Di Giannantonio said that he was happy with his feeling on the bike, but also mentioned that there was something which prevented him from riding to his “potential”, although he was not specific.

“I’m really happy about the feeling with the bike, honestly,” the VR46 Racing Team rider said.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

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“In the race, I understood that the feeling was really good and the bike is doing what it has to do. So, we have a really great bike.

“A pity that we have other things that don’t allow us, at the moment, to really shower potential.

“I still feel that that Marquez brothers have something more in terms of race pace; a pity for Alex [Marquez], then Marc [Marquez] I think he didn’t risk.

“But apart from this I think we can be part of the game and try to challenge the other guys in front and try to be close to them.”

Di Giannantonio also spoke about the condition of the track, which he’d described as motocross-esque on Friday because of the amount of holes and loose stones.

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Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

On Saturday it was no better.

“You get a lot of small stones on you,” said Di Giannantonio after the Sprint, speaking to Sky Sport Italy.

“They scratched it but it is not a [smooth] surface, there is a lot of gravel.”

Di Giannantonio will line up sixth again for tomorrow’s grand prix before the MotoGP paddock is due to travel to Lusail for the rescheduled Qatar Grand Prix.

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