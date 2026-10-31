Alex Marquez could skip Qatar MotoGP amid surgery reports

Alex Marquez is evaluating surgery on his shoulder

Alex Marquez could skip Qatar GP
Alex Marquez could skip Qatar GP
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez admits skipping next weekend’s MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix is an option as he evaluates surgery on the shoulder he injured in Barcelona in May.

Sky Sports reported on Saturday at the Malaysian Grand Prix that Alex Marquez was going to miss next week’s race in Qatar to undergo surgery.

Gresini Racing has made no official comment on this, though Marquez has now revealed to reporters at Sepang that it is an option he is considering.

The 30-year-old had surgery on his right collarbone earlier this year when he injured it in a horrific crash at Barcelona, and has been suffering more from it in recent races, having developed bursitis.

Alex Marquez accident, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
Alex Marquez accident, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez could have surgery on Tuesday

According to Motorsport, the Gresini rider was always scheduled to have surgery at the end of the season, but could now move that forward to next Tuesday.

He told the Spanish publication on Saturday: “We’re evaluating all the possibilities.

“I’ve been training at every race since I returned from the Montmelo crash, and the truth is, I’m having a tough time.

“The crash I suffered in Barcelona was very severe, and my collarbone was operated on very quickly.”

Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Alex Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marquez would have the operation done by Dr Samuel Antuna, who previously carried out surgery on older brother Marc Marquez’s shoulder this year.

Why surgery now makes sense for Marquez

A decision on what Marquez will do next will be made imminently.

The Sepang polesitter has been one of the more outspoken riders about the idea of racing in Qatar next week due to the uncertainty over the Iran war.

The need for surgery is well-timed in this regard, though official confirmation of Qatar being cancelled would make his decision a lot easier.

Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

With a back-to-back in Portugal and Valencia rounding out the 2026 season, with Portimao especially physical, surgery now will allow Marquez over two weeks to recover ahead of the final races.

Beyond that, he will make his debut on the KTM he will race next season on the Tuesday after the Valencia Grand Prix in the one-day test.

Marquez crashed out of the lead of Saturday’s sprint at Sepang, but branded it his own mistake.

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Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez could skip Qatar MotoGP amid surgery reports
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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