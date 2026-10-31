Marc Marquez's first words after Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian MotoGP

Marc Marquez reacts to title rival Jorge Martin's Malaysian MotoGP withdrawal.

Marc Marquez wishes Martin “a fast recovery”, knows he must concentrate
Marc Marquez wishes Martin “a fast recovery”, knows he must concentrate
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez didn't want to dwell on the potential World Championship significance of Jorge Martin's withdrawal from the Malaysian MotoGP.

With the injured Aprilia rider already ten points behind, Marc Marquez could now leave Malaysia with a 47-point title advantage if he wins both Sepang races.

Although declared fit to race on Friday, Martin, who fractured his right wrist just a week ago at Phillip Island, withdrew from the event after Saturday's final practice.

Asked for his reaction to that news, after finishing second to brother Alex in qualifying, Marc said in parc fermé:

Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We concentrate on ourselves, and we did our maximum, but just Alex was faster than us.

“For me it was a very good lap. 

"The target was front row and try to keep going, pushing and do our 100% - and wish a fast recovery to Martin.”

Tardozzi "proud" of Jorge Martin

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi said: "That's racing, but we are so sorry for Jorge. 

"Personally, I'm so proud that he was trying hard to collect some points. But in the end, I think the best decision is to look forward to the next one."

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, qualifying, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Meanwhile, having lost pole to brother Alex, the Gresini rider could be the biggest obstacle between Marc and a maximum 37-point haul in this weekend's races.

"It's obvious Marc was looking for pole, but I think at this racetrack, like Barcelona, Alex is incredibly fast," Tardozzi said of qualifying.

"So we are happy with [Marc's] starting position but looking forward to the races because the points are the most important thing."

Alex admitted to taking a 'no risk' strategy behind his brother at Phillip Island but, with Martin absent, will he now feel free to go all-out for a repeat of last year's Sepang Grand Prix victory?

Just three rounds remain after Sepang, starting in Qatar next weekend, where Martin hopes to ride.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip Island GP.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip…
© Peter McLaren

Marco Bezzecchi, who qualified fifth, is 40 points behind team-mate Martin and therefore cannot overhaul the absent Spaniard whatever happens this weekend.

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Marc Marquez
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MotoGP
Marc Marquez's first words after Jorge Martin withdraws from Malaysian MotoGP
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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