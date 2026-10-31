Starting grid for the 2026 Sepang MotoGP Sprint race

Alex Marquez starts from only the third pole position of his MotoGP career at Sepang.

The Gresini Ducati rider, winner of the Malaysian round last season, edged out brother Marc Marquez by 0.070s in qualifying.

Marc, on course to extend his title lead this weekend after rival Jorge Martin withdrew on Saturday morning, towed future team-mate Pedro Acosta to third place for KTM.

With Martin and Raul Fernandez on the sidelines, the remaining Aprilias of Ai Ogura and Marco Bezzecchi start from row two, ahead of VR46 Ducati’s Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli will form row three.

Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia reached Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1.

Bagnaia, on pole a year ago, smashed his screen in frustration after running wide at Turn 1 in Qualifying 2.

The Italian will start from tenth, two places behind Zarco.

The Sepang Sprint race starts at 3:00pm local time (7:00am UK)

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Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Penalties/Withdraws

There are currently no penalties, but Martin and Fernandez join Fermin Aldeguer and Toprak Razgatlioglu in being absent due to injury.

HRC riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini start 11th and 13th on their return from illness.

The Sepang Sprint starts at 3pm local time (7am UK).

2026 Sepang MotoGP Sprint race: Full starting grid

Row 1: Alex Marquez (pole), Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta

Row 2: Ai Ogura, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 3: Enea Bastianini, Johann Zarco, Franco Morbidelli

Row 4: Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Maverick Viñales

Row 5: Luca Marini, Diogo Moreira, Brad Binder

Row 6: Jack Miller, Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo

Row 7: Iker Lecuona, Augusto Fernandez

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