Aprilia explains Jorge Martin's Sepang MotoGP withdrawal, Qatar plans

Jorge Martin will return to Spain after withdrawing from the Malaysian MotoGP, with Aprilia hoping he can recover for Qatar.

Aprilia: Jorge Martin was lacking 'force' under braking
Aprilia: Jorge Martin was lacking 'force' under braking
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora has explained that a lack of braking strength was the reason for Jorge Martin's withdrawal from the Malaysian MotoGP.

The injured title contender, who fractured the radius bone in his right wrist just a week ago at Phillip Island, sat out Friday afternoon's Practice at Sepang before returning to the track on Saturday morning.

However, after completing just three timed laps, a dejected Martin was seen walking out of the Aprilia pits before the end of the session.

His withdrawal from the event was confirmed soon afterwards.

Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Jorge Martin, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“His feeling was better compared to yesterday, but he was not able to force during the braking, so we decided altogether not to continue, and keep focus on the Doha GP,” Bonora told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard.

The Qatar round, the subject of much debate amid concerns that conflict in the Middle East could reignite, is due to start on Friday, but Bonora indicated Martin would return to Spain first.

“The plan is to come back to Spain as soon as possible and to do his best to recover.

“Then we will check all together during all the days how the situation is improving, to be focused on having him in Qatar.”

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip Island GP.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the cancelled Phillip…
© Peter McLaren

Martin is currently ten points behind reigning champion Marc Marquez, but that could balloon to 47 points - with just three rounds to go - if the Ducati star wins both races this weekend.

Marquez has qualified second on the grid at Sepang, behind younger brother Alex.

Ai Ogura is the top Aprilia in fourth, with Martin's team-mate Marco Bezzecchi starting in fifth.

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Aprilia explains Jorge Martin's Sepang MotoGP withdrawal, Qatar plans
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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