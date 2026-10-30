How to watch 2026 Malaysian MotoGP free today: Live stream and start times

MotoGP returns to Sepang with the Malaysian Grand Prix taking place this weekend.

Marc Marquez has charged back to the top of the standings heading into the weekend with a 10 point lead to title challenger Jorge Martin.

Marquez heads into the weekend with a major advantage over Martin who is recovering from an injury following a major crash in Austrlia. However he has been given the green light to drive in FP1 this weekend.



Here's everything you need to know about this weekends race including how to watch and the full starting schedule.

Jorge Martin, Australia

How to watch Malaysian MotoGP for free

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Americas MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus.

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Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Americas MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

Network 10 in Australia currently has coverage of all the races only.

How to watch from anywhere in the world

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.



ExpressVPN is currently running a limited offer meaning anyone who signs up today will pay just £2.19 per month.



Here's how to watch F1 for free using a VPN

1. Sign Up for ExpressVPN.

2. Download the app and connect to a server location which is showing the race for free such as Belgium or Austria

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3. Sign into the streaming service of your choice

4. Enjoy the action!

What are the start times for the 2026 Malaysian MotoGP?

Friday 30 October:

10:45am (local)/02:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local)/7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 31 October:

10:10am (local)/02:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local)/02:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local)/7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday 1 November:

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10:40am (local)/2:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

3:00pm (local)/7:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race