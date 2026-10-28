Marc Marquez talks of “hate” for Jack Miller in heartfelt MotoGP message

Marc Marquez spoke of his “hate” for Jack Miller in a heartwarming video message MotoGP created for the Pramac rider’s final Australian Grand Prix.

Four-time MotoGP race winner Miller will call time on his grand prix career at the end of this season, having lost his ride at Pramac to Moto2 frontrunner Izan Guevara.

Miller will move to World Superbikes in 2027 with the factory Yamaha squad.

Last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix marked his last as a MotoGP rider, with Miller scoring points in the sprint before the main race was cancelled due to poor weather.

Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Australian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“I started hating you in 2014”

In tribute to Miller’s final home race, MotoGP put together a video message from various riders talking about their favourite memories of the Australian.

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez spoke of his “hate” for Miller in the early days of his career, following his title battle with Alex Marquez in Moto3.

However, the pair’s relationship thawed over the years.

“Hi Jack - ‘Jackass’,” a smiling Marquez began.

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“We know that, in our relationship, there was a lot of hate.

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“I started to hate you in 2014, when you were fighting against my brother.

“But then I met the real person, and now we can say we have a very good relationship. I wish the best for your future.”

Marquez finished second to Miller in wet conditions at the 2016 Dutch Grand Prix, when the then-Marc VDS Honda rider scored his maiden MotoGP victory.

“I’ll never forget this…”

Jack Miller parade lap wheelie, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Other riders to send messages of support for Miller included former Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, who partnered the Australian in MotoGP between 2019 and 2022.

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“Maybe when we started sharing podiums in MotoGP, it was one of the greatest feelings that I had because I was very happy for my team-mate,” the double world champion said.

“Everybody will miss Jack in the paddock.”

Miller’s current Pramac team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu referenced an incident he had during his Rookies Cup days and how Miller responded to that.

“When I raced in the Rookies Cup, you were racing in Moto3 at that time,” the Turkish rider said.

“I had a big crash in the UK, and only you asked me if I was OK.

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“I’ll never forget this. We love you; don’t forget this.”