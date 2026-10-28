Marc Marquez outlines Sepang MotoGP “goal” after title fight blown open

Marc Marquez says his “goal” is to “keep playing a leading role” at the Malaysian Grand Prix, as the MotoGP title battle looks to have swung heavily in his favour.

The 2026 championship chase took a dramatic twist last weekend at the Australian Grand Prix, after former points leader Jorge Martin crashed in the sprint and fractured his wrist.

Ducati’s Marquez won the sprint to take a 10-point lead in the standings, though was unable to extend this on Sunday after the grand prix was cancelled due to poor weather.

Marquez doesn’t have strongest record at Sepang

Marc Marquez, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Martin will attempt to ride in Malaysia, but Marquez now has a good chance to take a stronger lead in the standings in Malaysia.

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“Sepang is a completely different track compared to Phillip Island, and the weather here always makes everything more challenging,” he said in Ducati’s preview for the weekend.

“Saturday's race in Australia gave me a great boost, but we must stay focused: the goal is to keep playing a leading role and manage every session and effort as best we can.”

Marquez doesn’t have a glittering record at Sepang, having won just twice at the Malaysian Grand Prix in his MotoGP career.

He missed last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix due to injury, while in 2024 he was 12th after crashing on the Gresini Ducati.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, walking on the grid. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

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“One of the tracks I love the most”

Team-mate Pecco Bagnaia, in contrast, has a stellar record at Sepang, winning twice in the last five years.

He scored a victory in the sprint at Sepang last year and was on course for a podium in the grand prix before being felled by a puncture.

Bagnaia comes to Malaysia after another difficult weekend in 2026 in Australia.

“In Australia it wasn't an easy weekend, but Sepang is one of the overseas tracks I love the most,” the double world champion noted.

“Here the Desmosedici GP has been able to make the difference, and we have wonderful memories.

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“We will work hard right from Friday to immediately find the right feeling and play our cards over the weekend.”