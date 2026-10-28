Joan Mir manager fumes over reporting of illness as he makes MotoGP return

Honda’s Mir has been out since the end of the San Marino Grand Prix with illness

Mir will return in Malaysia after illness layoff
Mir will return in Malaysia after illness layoff
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP world champion Joan Mir’s manager has taken exception to reporting around his rider’s illness, noting that every medical patient deserves to “protect their privacy”.

The Honda rider has been absent since Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix, having developed an illness during the Misano weekend that was sapping him of energy.

Mir has missed the Austrian, Japanese, Indonesian and Australian rounds because of this illness, though no details on what he has been battling have been given.

He announced on Tuesday that he will return to action this weekend at the Malaysian Grand Prix, having teased as much last weekend in a social media post.

Joan Mir speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Diseases are not mysterious”

Mir’s manager Paco Sanchez has now taken to social media to express his dismay at his rider’s illness being categorised as “mysterious”.

“Diseases are not mysterious,” Sanchez wrote, in response to stories on Mir’s return.

“What is clear is that every patient has the right to receive dignified and respectful care, clear information, to participate in decisions about their health, to accept or reject treatments, and above all, to protect their privacy and confidentiality.”

“Not an easy period”

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In Honda’s preview for this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, Mir admitted that “it hasn’t been an easy period” due to his illness.

“It hasn’t been an easy period, and I want to thank everyone close to me for helping to keep focused and working towards the end goal,” Mir said.

“I’ve been able to do some riding with different kinds of bikes in the past week, and the doctors have given me the green light to return. 

“I am really looking forward to seeing the team again and seeing what we can do in these final races of the year. 

“Sepang is a circuit which holds some good memories for me and for us as Honda and I think it’s the correct decision to return at such a familiar track. 

“The most important point of the weekend is to get back on the bike, reconnect with the team and check my feeling.”

Honda will be hoping to have a full stable at its factory team, having been forced to withdraw Luca Marini in Australia due to a virus.

Tags:

Joan Mir
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
Joan Mir manager fumes over reporting of illness as he makes MotoGP return
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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