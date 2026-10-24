Luca Marini declared unfit at Australian MotoGP, HRC without factory riders

Luca Marini has been ruled out of the Australian MotoGP, leaving Honda without factory riders at Phillip Island.

Luca Marini ruled out of Australian Grand Prix
Luca Marini ruled out of Australian Grand Prix
© Gold and Goose

Luca Marini has been ruled out of the remainder of the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island after a virus left him suffering from fever and muscle weakness.

The Italian missed Friday afternoon's Practice after completing just two flying laps in FP1 and finishing 6.048s behind leader Marc Marquez.

Marini underwent a further medical examination on Saturday morning but was declared unfit to continue.

His withdrawal leaves Honda HRC without any riders for the remainder of the Phillip Island weekend, with team-mate Joan Mir already absent.

MotoGP Chief Medical Officer Dr Angel Charte explained: “For the past week, Luca Marini has been suffering from a viral condition and a high fever for three to four days. 

"For the last 48 to 72 hours, he has been suffering from muscle weakness caused by the virus, affecting both his upper and lower body. 

"During the last examination, conducted on Saturday morning, he presented with the same symptoms and was declared unfit. His condition will be assessed again in Malaysia.”

Mir has been sidelined by ongoing health problems since Misano and has not been replaced at Phillip Island.

Takaaki Nakagami was injured during a wildcard at Motegi, while fellow HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro is also unavailable after undergoing arm pump surgery.

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Luca Marini
Honda HRC (MotoGP)
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Luca Marini declared unfit at Australian MotoGP, HRC without factory riders
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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