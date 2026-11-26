Joan Mir believes he is “100%” recovered from illness symptoms he has been battling ahead of his final race with Honda at the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix.

The 2020 world champion missed four races following the San Marino Grand Prix due to extreme fatigue and vision problems.

After a period of treatment, Mir returned at the Malaysian Grand Prix, but suffered the same symptoms during the race weekend and withdrew from the following two rounds.

He has been cleared to return this weekend for the Valencia finale, which will be his last outing with Honda before moving to Gresini Ducati.

Joan Mir, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“All I need is time”

Mir says he has now found a treatment programme that has been working for him, and has been able to rule out various other underlying health conditions.

“I continued working with the doctors, doing the exercises and treatment that helped me run better in Malaysia,” he told the media on Thursday, as reported by Motorsport.

“Then, we saw that there was still some aspect of recovery that we were missing, which is when there is a lot of stress during the race, when my heart rate gets very high.

“I had another episode with my vision, and from then on I've continued with the same treatment.

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“We've ruled out other medical possibilities.

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“We know what it is, we know what's happening, and we know the treatment I'm following, and we're doing better.

“I feel good. If I'm here, it's because I'm 100% and I'm eager to do well.

“I think I'm at 100%, and if I'm not now, I will be in February, because all I need is time.”

Mir added that the announcement on his return to action this weekend came so late because he had medical tests on Wednesday on his heart to rule out cardiac problems.

Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The Spaniard joined Honda for the 2023 season and has endured a difficult time with the Japanese manufacturer.

But there were good results, with a brace of podiums coming in 2025 at the Japanese and Malaysian Grands Prix. He made it onto the rostrum at Barcelona this year, but had it stripped from him due to a tyre pressure penalty.