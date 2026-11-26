Honda has confirmed that 2020 world champion Joan Mir will return to race action this weekend for the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix finale.

The Spaniard has battled extreme fatigue and vision problems this season, which prompted him to miss four rounds following the San Marino Grand Prix.

He returned for the Malaysian Grand Prix, but the symptoms returned, and he withdrew from the Qatar and Portuguese rounds.

Honda has confirmed, however, that Mir will see out his time with the brand this weekend in Valencia.

Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Enjoying the moments along the way”

Looking ahead to this weekend and his return, Mir said: “It’s been a really complicated year, especially in the second half, but I am really happy to be able to return to the bike and to the Honda HRC Castrol team for one last race together.

“I want to say a special thank you to HRC management for their full and unconditional support throughout this very complicated period.

“We’ve enjoyed some really great moments together and these four years have taught me a lot, both on the track and off it.

“Racing, and life, is about enjoying the moments along the way with the people and the team around you.

Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“That’s what I want to enjoy in this final weekend with Honda.

“One last race to enjoy together, one last chance to show how we have grown and progressed together and one last chance to enjoy.”

Mir joined Honda in 2023, after Suzuki sensationally quit the championship at the end of the 2022 season.

It’s been a difficult stint with HRC, which has been plagued by injury and crashes, though Mir did score two podiums last year.

He will move to the Gresini Ducati squad in 2027, and should get his first taste of the Desmosedici next Tuesday in the Valencia test.

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Luca Marini, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Luca Marini ready for his last Honda outing

The Valencia Grand Prix is also the last race at Honda for Luca Marini, who moves to Tech3 KTM in 2027.

“After three years together, this is my final weekend as a Honda HRC Castrol rider,” he said.

“Of course, I want to achieve the maximum possible result, but I really want to spend this weekend enjoying with everyone in the team.

“There have been a lot of ups and downs over these three years in a period that hasn’t always been straightforward for HRC or myself, but everyone in the garage has always done their maximum effort for me no matter what and it’s a really special group of people who I will miss a lot.

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“Let’s go out and enjoy it, the final moments in these colours and with this incredible group before a new chapter begins.

“A final ‘thank you’ to everyone who has been part of this project, the progress we have made is a lot more than people realise, and I am proud to have played my part in such a legendary brand’s story.”