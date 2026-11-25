An “emotional” weekend awaits Fabio Quartararo at the Valencia MotoGP, he thinks, as he is set to end his time with Yamaha.

The Quartararo-Yamaha partnership has been through a number of rough moments in recent years, most notably, perhaps, earlier this season when the Frenchman refused to test parts Yamaha wanted to develop during a race weekend.

But Quartararo remains Yamaha’s most recent MotoGP race winner (Germany 2022) and its most recent champion, when he claimed his sole world title to date back in 2021.

When Quartararo finishes Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix, he will therefore be leaving behind a key part of his racing career, regardless of what is to come with Honda.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“This is the final race in my chapter with Yamaha,” said Fabio Quartararo in preview of the Valencia Grand Prix.

“It will be an emotional weekend for me and also for the team, I think.

“But we still have a job to do, and we will give it our 100 per cent as always. Valencia is not an easy track to get right, so we will need to remain fully focused.”

Rins shares in the emotion

It will also be the final race for Alex Rins, not only with Yamaha but in MotoGP and in motorcycle racing more generally as the Spaniard is set to make a move to four-wheel racing in 2027.

Alex Rins. © Gold and Goose

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“After Portimao, let's see what awaits us in Valencia,” said Rins, ahead of the Valencia weekend.

“One thing is for certain: it will be an emotional weekend for me. It will be my last race in MotoGP after a great run.

“I want to make the most of it and create some final good memories with my team and with the fans.”

Monster Energy Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli paid tribute to both Quartararo and Rins, as well as the other team members, ahead of the weekend, which will mark the end of Yamaha’s worst season to date in MotoGP as it has sought to develop its new V4 engine.

“We have been through many challenges together this season, but the commitment and determination of the riders and team have never wavered,” Meregalli said.

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“That gives us extra motivation to make the most of this final race weekend, achieve the strongest result possible, and bring the season to a close on a positive note.”