The 2026 MotoGP season comes to an end this weekend at the Valencia Grand Prix, with it marking the final outing for many riders with their teams or in their careers.

The Valencia Grand Prix will also mark the final race of the 1000cc era, which began in 2012, and will be replaced by 850cc regulations from next year.

As well as new bikes and new tyres in 2027, the grid is set for one of its biggest shake-ups ever, with every team’s line-up changing.

Alongside team changes, Valencia marks the final race for a number of riders in their MotoGP career.

MotoGP start, Qatar GP 2026 © Gold and Goose

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All riders changing teams after the 2026 Valencia MotoGP

Fabio Di Giannantonio begins his final weekend as a VR46 Ducati rider, having signed for the team at the 11th hour after the 2023 season when his career was on the line.

Scoring one race win in that time, Di Giannantonio will move to the factory KTM team next season. He will be joined by Alex Marquez, who is parting ways with the Gresini team after a tenure that began in 2023 and led the Spaniard to finish runner-up in the standings in 2025.

At Gresini, Joan Mir will join the squad from the factory Honda team and will partner rookie Dani Holgado. Fermin Aldeguer will swap Gresini colours for VR46 in 2027, having spent his first two years with the Nadia Padovani-run outfit.

Aprilia will bid farewell to Jorge Martin, who could finish runner-up in the standings this season, who will move to Yamaha alongside Ai Ogura, who starts his last race with Trackhouse.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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At Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo, who won the 2021 world title with the brand, will call time on a partnership that began in 2019 as he moves to Honda.

Pecco Bagnaia also steps away from Ducati for the first time, having won two world titles in his time with the Italian manufacturer, to join Marco Bezzecchi at Aprilia.

Pedro Acosta severs his long-standing ties with KTM to take Bagnaia’s place at Ducati alongside Marc Marquez.

LCR Honda will see Diogo Moreira go next door to the factory HRC garage after the Valencia race, though Johann Zarco stays in place.

Raul Fernandez remains at Trackhouse, though Enea Bastianini will move from Tech3 KTM to the Aprilia satellite squad.

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Joan Mir, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

As well as losing Mir, Honda will also see Luca Marini leave the factory team to join Tech3.

All riders leaving the grid after the 2026 Valencia MotoGP

Five former MotoGP race winners will effectively be retiring from the championship at the end of this season.

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Jack Miller’s 11-year MotoGP career will close in Valencia as he moves to World Superbikes with Yamaha next season.

He will be joined in the series by Brad Binder, who moves to BMW after seven years in MotoGP, all of them with KTM.

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Jack Miller, special livery, Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island. © Gold and Goose

Franco Morbidelli’s eight-year MotoGP career will conclude as he moves to WorldSBK with Ducati in 2027.

Six-time MotoGP race winner Alex Rins appears to be turning his back on motorcycle racing altogether at the end of 2027, though it remains unclear what his future holds.

Maverick Vinales also faces an uncertain future, having failed to secure a race seat in any championship for 2027.

2027 MotoGP rider line-up: Rider Team Contract Fabio di Giannantonio Red Bull KTM 'Multi-year' deal Alex Marquez Red Bull KTM 'Multi-year' deal Joan Mir Gresini Ducati End of 2028? Dani Holgado* Gresini Ducati End of 2028? Jorge Martin Monster Yamaha End of 2028 Ai Ogura Monster Yamaha End of 2028 Pecco Bagnaia Aprilia Racing Four-year contract, end of 2030 Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing 'Multi-year contract' Pedro Acosta Ducati Lenovo End of 2028 Marc Marquez Ducati Lenovo End of 2028 Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha End of 2027, Yamaha contract Izan Guevara* Pramac Yamaha End of 2027? Diogo Moreira Honda HRC 'Multi-year deal' (end of 2028), HRC contract Fabio Quartararo Honda HRC End of 2028 David Alonso* Honda LCR 'Multi-year' HRC contract Johann Zarco Honda LCR End of 2027, HRC contract Raul Fernandez Trackhouse Aprilia End of 2028 Enea Bastianini Trackhouse Aprilia End of 2028 Fermin Aldeguer VR46 Ducati End of 2028, Ducati contract Nicolo Bulega* VR46 Ducati End of 2027, option 2028, Ducati contract Luca Marini Tech3 KTM End of 2028? Senna Agius* Tech3 KTM End of 2027? Leaving MotoGP: Jack Miller Pramac Yamaha Yamaha WorldSBK Brad Binder Red Bull KTM BMW WorldSBK Alex Rins Monster Yamaha TBC (Retiring from two-wheels) Franco Morbidelli VR46 Ducati Aruba.it Ducati WorldSBK Maverick Vinales Tech3 KTM TBC

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