Pecco Bagnaia has shared an emotional message on his social media channels as he begins his final week in MotoGP as a Ducati rider.

The Italian made his MotoGP debut in 2019 as the reigning Moto2 champion after signing a deal with Ducati to race for Pramac.

Scoring a first podium in 2020, Bagnaia stepped up to the Ducati factory team in 2021, where he scored his first race wins.

In 2022, he became world champion for the first time, ending Ducati’s drought since 2007, before backing it up with a second in 2023.

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Qatar MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you, forever”

Bagnaia holds a special place in Ducati history, having become its first double world champion and back-to-back title winner.

He also holds the most Ducati MotoGP wins in history, with 31.

But the last two seasons have been tough for Bagnaia, who has scored just one grand prix victory in that time.

He will leave Ducati at the end of the year for Aprilia, having had his seat taken by Pedro Acosta for 2027.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Posting on his Instagram on Monday, Bagnaia shared an emotional message alongside a carousel of images from his time with the brand.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I have loved you madly, from the very first day,” he said.

“I have dedicated all my dreams to you. Let’s give ourselves one last week, just you and me.

“Thank you, forever.”

Bagnaia poised for Valencia injury comeback

Pecco Bagnaia, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang. © Gold and Goose

The double MotoGP world champion suffered multiple foot fractures after a collision triggered by Fermin Aldeguer in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Bagnaia had successful surgery on his foot immediately after the Qatar weekend, but was ruled out of action for last week’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

While he is yet to be medically cleared, Bagnaia is aiming to return for this weekend’s finale in Valencia to see out his time with Ducati.

On Tuesday 1 December, Bagnaia will ride the factory Aprilia for the first time in the post-race Valencia test.