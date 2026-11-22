Davide Tardozzi says the 102-point deficit after Mugello and the way it was beaten by Aprilia there gave Ducati and Marc Marquez “the power” to mount MotoGP’s biggest-ever comeback.

Marquez’s triumph from 102 points down out-does Ducati’s comeback in 2022, when Francesco Bagnaia was 91 points behind after he crashed out of the German Grand Prix to beat Fabio Quartararo in the final round.

Marquez has wrapped up the 2026 title a round early, and Ducati Lenovo Team manager Tardozzi has credited the reaction to the Mugello defeat as one of the key turning points in the season.

“I think that minus 102 [points] in Mugello, and how we lost the race in Mugello, gave us the power, the fuel, to say ‘It’s not finished, they are very fast but we will show who is Marc Marquez, who is Ducati, and who is this team’,” Tardozzi told MotoGP.com’s After the Flag post-race show in Portimao.

Marc Marquez with Ducati team, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, post-qualifying parc ferme… © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We [looked ourselves] in the eyes and we said ‘We never give up’.

“That’s why this team is such a winning team because we will never give up.”

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro also singled out Mugello when he spoke to After the Flag.

“It’s the end of this era of 1,000cc, to close as world champion is unbelievable,” said Pirro.

“I’m really proud because I’m a part of this history.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Michele Pirro with Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit:… © Gold & Goose

“It’s a big group, especially in this difficult year, because I remember very well in Mugello the situation; after four months, the situation is completely different. I’m really proud.”

Tardozzi also gave credit to Aprilia, which has emerged this season as the Bologna factory’s strongest contender, even if Ducati has now clinched its fifth consecutive MotoGP riders’ title.

“Aprilia did a fantastic job, they were incredible opponents,” he said.

“Our championship is over the top because of our opponents, because they did a fantastic job, they were so fast in some races, much more than us. But, in the end, the package that we have inside the red garage is incredible.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT